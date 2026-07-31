How to minimize disruption when switching home internet providers.
Why switching internet providers doesn't have to mean downtime.
Learning how to switch home internet without interruption is a priority for many customers. The primary anxiety for most switchers is service downtime. The good news is that you can limit this with careful planning. By checking what you need to turn on service with your new provider, and connecting your new service before disconnecting your old service you can briefly have overlapping service during your transition window.
How to check your current contract and early termination fees?
Before you initiate a cancellation, you will want to determine whether there are early termination fees (ETFs) for cancelling service with your current home internet provider. You will also want to check your current billing-cycle timing to limit double-paying for both services in the same month as much as you can. Finally, if you use an email address provided by your current internet service provider and will lose access by switching providers, begin email migration early so you do not lose access to important accounts and messages.
Steps to switch home internet providers seamlessly.
Follow these steps to ensure your internet transition is as smooth as possible.
- Check availability: Start by looking into options like Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios in your area.
- Review plans and select your speed: Compare the available speeds and pricing to find the best fit for your household’s browsing, streaming, and gaming habits.
- Schedule your installation: Coordinate an installation date for your new service while keeping your current service active. You may need to build in extra time if equipment needs to be installed at your home.
|Plan
|Velocidades
|Precio con Auto Pay
|Works well for
|Fios 300 Mbps
|300/300 Mbps
|$49.99/mes
|Navegación y streaming cotidianos en algunos dispositivos.
|Fios 500 Mbps
|500/500 Mbps
|$74.99/mes
|Trabajar desde casa y hacer streaming de varios videos HD.
|Fios 1 Gig
|Hasta 940/880 Mbps.
|$89.99/mes
|Jugar videojuegos, compartir archivos grandes y hacer streaming en 4K a lo grande.
|Fios 2 Gig
|Download and upload average wired speeds of 1.5 Gbps – 2.3 Gbps
|$109.99/mes
|Uso profesional intensivo y configuraciones para hogar inteligente a gran escala.
|Fios 5 Gig
|Las velocidades promedio de carga y descarga con cable van de 4.5 Gbps a 5.3 Gbps
|$119.99/mes
|Ideal para familias que usan varios dispositivos al mismo tiempo para jugar videojuegos, crear contenido o hacer streaming.
|5G Home Internet (Multiple options)
|De 100 Mbps a 1 Gbps
|Desde $50/mes
|Direcciones donde Fios no está disponible.
How to time your switch to avoid service gaps?
When figuring out how to switch internet service with minimal delays, proper scheduling is critical. The best strategy is to time the cancellation of your current service around Verizon’s activation confirmation. This ensures you have a working connection throughout your transition. You will want to review the logistics so you know exactly what to expect during a Verizon Fios installation window. If you are planning a switch alongside a relocation, utilize resources for moving your internet to coordinate your new connection with your move-in date.
What to do after your new internet is set up?
After verifying your new connection is fully operational, don’t forget to return equipment to your old internet provider if you are required to do so. You can incur unwanted fees if you fail to do so.
Make the switch to fast, reliable home internet.
Ready to upgrade your home network? Explore options with Verizon Home Internet and see how a fast, reliable connection can transform your daily digital life. See how our fiber-optic network compares to leading cable providers below.
|Proveedor
|Velocidad de descarga
|Velocidad de carga
|Tecnología
|Verizon Fios
|300 Mbps – hasta 2.3 Gbps
|300 Mbps – hasta 2.3 Gbps
|100% fiber-optic network
|Spectrum
|50 Mbps – 2.0Gbps
|10 – 35 Mbps
|Híbrida de fibra-coaxial
|Optimum (cable)
Hasta 940 Mbps
300–940
|20 to 35 Mbps
|Híbrida de fibra-coaxial
|Optimum (fibra)
Hasta 8 Gbps
300 – 8G
|300 to 8 Gbps (Symmetrical)
|100% fibra óptica
Preguntas frecuentes
How can I transition to a new home internet provider while ensuring minimal disruption to my service?
The best way to prevent a service gap is to utilize overlap-scheduling. Keep your old service running while your new provider installs and activates your new connection.
Will I have internet downtime when I switch providers?
Not if you time it correctly. By waiting for Verizon’s activation confirmation before canceling your old plan, you can enjoy a seamless transition with minimal disruption.
Should I cancel my old internet service before or after switching?
You will likely want to cancel your old service after switching. Time the cancellation around the activation confirmation of your new provider to help maintain connectivity.
How long does it take to switch home internet providers?
The timeline depends largely on installation scheduling and availability. Establishing a clear transition window ensures you know what to expect during the installation.
Can I transfer my internet service when moving to a new house?
Yes, many providers allow you to transfer service if they cover your new address. Be sure to check availability early in the moving process.
Do I need a technician to set up a new home internet service?
This depends on the technology. Some services require an installation window where a technician visits your home, while others, like certain 5G home internet options, may offer simpler setup processes.
Can I use my current modem or router when switching providers?
In most cases, you will need to rely on the equipment provided by your new provider or purchase a compatible device. Remember that returning equipment from your old provider on time is essential so you do not incur unwanted fees.
La velocidad que necesitas, desde 5G Home Internet hasta servicios de internet de fibra óptica.
Comprueba la velocidad de internet
Prueba tu velocidad de carga y descarga con este verificador de velocidad de internet.Prueba de velocidad
Servicio de Internet en tu área
Encuentra el servicio de internet de Verizon más rápido disponible en tu dirección.Ve la disponibilidad de internet
Combina y ahorra.
Ahorra en internet residencial, teléfono, beneficios y más. Mantenlo todo junto con Verizon.Comienza
Con Fios, las cosas son diferentes.
100% fibra óptica, 100% fenomenal.
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