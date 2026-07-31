Learning how to switch home internet without interruption is a priority for many customers. The primary anxiety for most switchers is service downtime. The good news is that you can limit this with careful planning. By checking what you need to turn on service with your new provider, and connecting your new service before disconnecting your old service you can briefly have overlapping service during your transition window.

How to check your current contract and early termination fees? Before you initiate a cancellation, you will want to determine whether there are early termination fees (ETFs) for cancelling service with your current home internet provider. You will also want to check your current billing-cycle timing to limit double-paying for both services in the same month as much as you can. Finally, if you use an email address provided by your current internet service provider and will lose access by switching providers, begin email migration early so you do not lose access to important accounts and messages.

Steps to switch home internet providers seamlessly. Follow these steps to ensure your internet transition is as smooth as possible. Check availability: Start by looking into options like Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios in your area. Review plans and select your speed: Compare the available speeds and pricing to find the best fit for your household’s browsing, streaming, and gaming habits. Schedule your installation: Coordinate an installation date for your new service while keeping your current service active. You may need to build in extra time if equipment needs to be installed at your home. Plan Velocidades Precio con Auto Pay Works well for Fios 300 Mbps 300/300 Mbps $49.99/mes Navegación y streaming cotidianos en algunos dispositivos. Fios 500 Mbps 500/500 Mbps $74.99/mes Trabajar desde casa y hacer streaming de varios videos HD. Fios 1 Gig Hasta 940/880 Mbps. $89.99/mes Jugar videojuegos, compartir archivos grandes y hacer streaming en 4K a lo grande. Fios 2 Gig Download and upload average wired speeds of 1.5 Gbps – 2.3 Gbps $109.99/mes Uso profesional intensivo y configuraciones para hogar inteligente a gran escala. Fios 5 Gig Las velocidades promedio de carga y descarga con cable van de 4.5 Gbps a 5.3 Gbps $119.99/mes Ideal para familias que usan varios dispositivos al mismo tiempo para jugar videojuegos, crear contenido o hacer streaming. 5G Home Internet (Multiple options) De 100 Mbps a 1 Gbps Desde $50/mes Direcciones donde Fios no está disponible.

How to time your switch to avoid service gaps? When figuring out how to switch internet service with minimal delays, proper scheduling is critical. The best strategy is to time the cancellation of your current service around Verizon’s activation confirmation. This ensures you have a working connection throughout your transition. You will want to review the logistics so you know exactly what to expect during a Verizon Fios installation window. If you are planning a switch alongside a relocation, utilize resources for moving your internet to coordinate your new connection with your move-in date.

What to do after your new internet is set up? After verifying your new connection is fully operational, don’t forget to return equipment to your old internet provider if you are required to do so. You can incur unwanted fees if you fail to do so.

Make the switch to fast, reliable home internet. Ready to upgrade your home network? Explore options with Verizon Home Internet and see how a fast, reliable connection can transform your daily digital life. See how our fiber-optic network compares to leading cable providers below. Proveedor Velocidad de descarga Velocidad de carga Tecnología Verizon Fios 300 Mbps – hasta 2.3 Gbps 300 Mbps – hasta 2.3 Gbps 100% fiber-optic network Spectrum 50 Mbps – 2.0Gbps 10 – 35 Mbps Híbrida de fibra-coaxial Optimum (cable) Hasta 940 Mbps 300–940 20 to 35 Mbps Híbrida de fibra-coaxial Optimum (fibra) Hasta 8 Gbps 300 – 8G 300 to 8 Gbps (Symmetrical) 100% fibra óptica