Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Consumer Brochures

Download the National Retail Brochure below to get started. You will find an overview of information about what Verizon offers and ways to make your experience even easier.

 

    National Retail Brochure
    Review full answer

    English | Spanish

    Your guide to Verizon with information about phones and accessories, plans, data packages, coverage maps, entertainment and apps, and more.

     

    Prepaid Brochure
    Review full answer

    English | Spanish

    Your guide to Verizon's prepaid plans, services, features and payment options.

     