Cómo convertir tu smartphone en un control remoto de TV

Are you ready to binge on your favorite television shows? Awesome. Now think of all the remotes living on your coffee table: one for the TV, DVD player, cable, gaming console. That’s quite a collection you’ve got going there. Pare it down a bit by learning how to turn your smartphone or tablet into a TV remote.

1. IR blaster. If your phone has an IR blaster, download a TV-remote app. Not only can it control your TV, but also any device that receives an IR signal—set-top boxes, DVD and Blu-ray players, stereo equipment and even some air-conditioning systems.

2. Manufacturer app. Today’s Smart TVs have accompanying manufacturer apps. Samsung Smart TVs, for example, are compatible with the Samsung TV Remote App. The app allows your device and television to communicate over your Wi-Fi network. Chances are if you have a Smart TV, there’s an app that’ll turn your device into a remote.

3. Streaming device apps. If you have a favorite streaming device, like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast Ultra, there are often compatible apps to help you navigate your streaming experience right from your phone. Sync your app with your device and to easily browse your favorite shows, movies and more with your phone.