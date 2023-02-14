What’s the Difference Between Wi‑Fi Data and Cellular Data?

Wi-Fi and cellular data coverage work together to help you get the most out of your cell phone plan. But what are the differences between the 2? A data plan and Wi-Fi network basically let you do the same thing: use the Internet wirelessly. Some devices are built for Wi-Fi use only while others have Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and 5G access. Depending on how much you use the Internet and where, a data-enabled device gives you the best of both worlds—fast, secure access to the information you need on the go and some flexibility on overall data consumption.



Wi-Fi connects to a router, cellular data does not. Wi-Fi is basically just another frequency of radio we use to wirelessly connect devices. To use it for Internet access, your tablet or smartphone connects (over Wi-Fi) to a wireless router—like the one you access at home or at your favorite coffee shop. (The router itself typically plugs into the wall to connect to an Internet service provider.) Use your device’s Settings menu to access available Wi-Fi networks. Choose a network from those listed, enter the password (if required), and you’re good to go. You can set up your device so that it automatically recognizes your home Wi-Fi network or other frequently used networks, like at work or school, or you can manually access Wi-Fi when it’s available. When you use data through a Verizon Wireless plan, you don’t need a router or a Wi-Fi connection. You can access movies, games, email, websites and more on your phone or tablet using Verizon’s network so long as you’re in the coverage area.

Wi-Fi has a limited range, cellular data does not. Wi-Fi only works within the range of your router. With your Verizon Wireless plan, you can access the Internet on your phone or tablet even when you’re out of Wi-Fi range. So, when you’re on the road, in a Wi-Fi–challenged hotel room or waiting for the train, your data plan powers that map app on your smartphone. What a lifesaver.

Use your data plan for a secure connection. If you’re using Wi-Fi at home, your connection’s security can be pretty good, depending on how locked down your own network is—which varies based on your router model and its settings. When using Wi-Fi to get Internet access in your favorite coffee shop or in your hotel room while traveling, though, there’s no guarantee you’ll get a secure connection. If you need Internet access for another device, such as a laptop, and you’re not sure how secure the local Wi-Fi network is, you can take advantage of Verizon’s secure network using your smartphone or tablet. Activate Verizon’s mobile hotspot function in your phone’s settings, and it becomes a Wi-Fi router. When you use your device as a mobile hotspot, all the other devices accessing the Internet through it use your mobile data plan. When you’re streaming lots of movies and music to your tablet or engaging in other data-heavy activities, it makes sense to use Wi-Fi, so long as it’s available and trustworthy. But if you’re checking work email or balancing your checkbook on the road, consider turning off Wi-Fi and using your data plan to protect your privacy.