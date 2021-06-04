What to Do if You Lose or Break Your Phone Abroad

Don’t let a lost or damaged phone ruin your vacation. Here’s what you can do to protect your days off (and your phone) before you leave — and recover if an accident happens.

According to some estimates , nearly 20 million phones are lost or stolen each year. When traveling abroad, new surroundings, distractions and frequent device use may put you at higher risk of a misplaced or stolen phone. If your phone goes missing, try the following:

If your phone is damaged while traveling.

If your phone is completely unusable and you have Verizon insurance, file a claim as soon as you can. (You may have to wait until you return to get a new device.) In the meantime, turn the phone off and place it in a sealed bag or container to protect it until you return home. While you can seek out reputable 3rd-party cell phone repair shops, know that such work may void your warranty.

However, if your phone just has a cracked screen, you may be able to get through your trip and repair it when you get home. If you need only minimal use from your phone, put it in a clear plastic bag so you don’t cut yourself on the broken glass. Handle the device delicately to prevent further damage.

Prevent phone damage and loss before you travel.

Before you leave on a trip, back up your phone (ideally to the cloud). Use a protective case that will prevent a dropped phone from turning into a broken one. And make sure you have a phone insurance plan that covers a lost, stolen or broken device — especially if you have a newer phone that you recently invested in.

Simple safety preparations and a plan for what to do if things go wrong with your phone? Those are 2 worthwhile steps to take so you can better enjoy your time away.