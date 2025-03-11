Insurance and device protection - Support Overview

No results found.

About device protection

BodyGuardz Screen Protector Replacement and Warranty FAQs

Learn about the warranty for Verizon-branded screen protectors manufactured by BodyGuardz. Get help with replacing your screen protector when you need it.

About device protection

Comparison Chart: Device Protection | Insurance

Compare device protection options that may be available for your eligible mobile devices.

About device protection

Extended Warranty FAQs

Get a quick replacement if your device experiences a post-warranty malfunction. Select smartphones may be eligible for repair.

About device protection

File a claim with Verizon Home Device Protect

Learn how to file a claim for a malfunctioning device that is covered by Verizon Home Device Protect.

About device protection

File an insurance claim FAQs

Filing a Verizon insurance device or phone claim is easy! These FAQs explain the different ways to file a claim at Verizon and track Asurion phone claim status.

About device protection

Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges

Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.

About device protection

Smart Home Support FAQs

Smart Home Support provides technical support and extended warranties on electronic and smart products in your home. It is no longer available for new sign ups.

About device protection

Total Equipment Coverage FAQs - Device protection & extended warranty

Get coverage for a device that's lost, stolen, damaged or experiencing a post-warranty malfunction.

About device protection

Verizon Home Device Protect FAQs

Verizon Home Device Protect provides coverage of eligible home tech and premium tech support.

About device protection

Verizon Mobile Protect FAQs

Get coverage for loss, theft, damage or post-warranty malfunction. Also, get access to 24/7 premium tech support, in-person device refresh and more.

About device protection

Wireless Phone Protection FAQs

Learn how Wireless Phone Protection can help repair or replace your device if it’s ever lost, stolen or damaged. Learn what’s covered and how to get it.