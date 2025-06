Preguntas frecuentes acerca de Verizon Home Device Protect

You can cancel your Verizon Home Device Protect service at any time online, in the My Verizon app, by phone or in a Verizon store. Upon canceling, you'll receive a prorated refund of your monthly fee.



To cancel online or in the My Verizon app, go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon. Then:



My Verizon website - Click Manage Services & perks . Select Verizon Home Device Protect and click Remove on the line(s) you want to remove it from.

. Select and click on the line(s) you want to remove it from. My Verizon app - Scroll to Manage Services & perks and tap Verizon Home Device Protect. Select Remove on the line(s) you want to remove Verizon Home Device Protect from.

Nota: Tienes 60 días después de la cancelación para presentar un reclamo.