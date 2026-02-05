Home internet and phone services

Verizon Home Internet: Fiber internet and more for the speed and reliability you need
Verizon Home Internet, including Fios fiber internet, delivers great speed, reliability and value—plus savings when you bundle phone and internet plans.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.5.2026
Watch Super Bowl LX Sunday, February 8 on NBC.
Don’t miss a moment of the Super Bowl LX action. Learn how to watch or stream the big game and the halftime show.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.3.2026
Frontier is a Verizon company: What now?
Frontier is now a Verizon company. Find out what Verizon acquiring Frontier means for both Verizon and Frontier customers and the benefits of joining both.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.22.2026
ESPN Unlimited: What is it, and how do I add it to Fios TV?
Learn more about ESPN Unlimited: what it is, what it includes, and how to get access to ESPN+, live linear broadcasts and more with your Verizon Fios TV account.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.14.2026
Ancho de banda
Definición y explicación del ancho de banda. Descubre más sobre el significado del ancho de banda en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
¿Qué es una VPN?
¿Estás pensando en implementar una VPN en tu hogar? Descubre más sobre qué es, cómo funciona y mucho más con Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Antivirus
Definición y explicación de antivirus. Descubre más sobre el significado de antivirus en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Streaming
Definición y explicación de streaming. Descubre más sobre el significado del streaming en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Wi-Fi
Definición y explicación de Wi-Fi. Conoce qué significa Wi-Fi en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
A guide to the Verizon plan perks you might not know about
A Verizon plan lets you do more than stay connected and helps you save on things like travel or entertainment. Find out how Verizon products and plan perks make it possible.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 10.17.2025
8 reasons you should see if Verizon is available in your new home
Moving your wireless service from one home to the next is easy, thanks to coverage maps, online account access and more. Here’s what you need to know.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.19.2025
Velocidades 4G LTE vs. tu red doméstica
Wondering how 4G LTE speed stacks up against other internet options? Compare speeds and use cases to find the best fit for streaming, working and more.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.19.2025
What’s the difference between 4G LTE and 5G? Understanding network speeds
Learn how 4G LTE and 5G work to provide speed, coverage and performance. Plus, find out which network is best for your needs at home or on the go.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.19.2025
How to setup your Wi-Fi Backup
Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup is an internet back up plan for when your internet is down and you need to stay connected. Learn more about how to setup your Wi-Fi Backup today.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.27.2025
Fibra óptica
Definition and explanation of fiber optics. Learn more about the meaning of fiber optics from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.13.2024
Banda ancha
Definition and explanation of broadband. Learn more about the meaning of broadband from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.13.2024
¿Qué se considera internet de alta velocidad?
¿Tienes una velocidad de internet buena o una velocidad de internet lenta? Descubre qué se considera Internet de alta velocidad y entérate cómo aprovechar el servicio de internet.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.21.2023
Internet Basics
The essentials you need to know about what the internet is and how to get internet access at home. Learn the basics at Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.21.2023
7 Ways to Fix Video Buffering When Streaming
Video buffering can kill the buzz during your streaming adventures. Keep your at-home internet speed super-fast with these ideas.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
How to use a Wi-Fi extender or Wi-Fi booster, plus other tips to improve your internet
Undependable home Wi-Fi can be frustrating, but there are ways to improve signal strength and access by checking your Wi-Fi router and adding a Wi-Fi booster.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
