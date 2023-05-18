A growing number of seniors are embracing mobile tech. According to a Pew Research Center study more than three-fourths of the population 65 years and older had a cell phone by 2014. By jumping on the digital bandwagon seniors have found that they can stay better connected with loved ones, download their favorite content and reconnect with old friends. With that in mind, here are some recommended phones, plans, and accessories for seniors who want to get the most out of what’s available:

Best phones for seniors Verizon offers many basic flip phones with a few advanced capabilities, such as web browsing, which are perfect for seniors looking for something simple yet advanced enough to stay connected to the online world. The rugged DuraXV Extreme by Kyocera is ideal for seniors who enjoy the outdoors. The flip phone meets U.S. military standards for extreme conditions, whether that means working on an outdoor project or whitewater rafting. The DuraXV Extreme features accessibility features like magnification, too, which can help seniors with vision impairments see the screen more clearly when sending texts or browsing the web. Another great basic option is the KAZUNA eTalk. This device features all the essentials in a sleek design, with a bright, easy to read 2.8-inch internal display. The large screen makes it easy to browse the web, send texts and make calls without worrying about tiny text. Seniors interested in trying a smartphone might like the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is great for beginners. Users can experience all the smartphone features they need in this easy-to-use device. If you're looking for awesome essentials like a long-lasting battery, high-quality camera, and HD display at an affordable price, this is the phone for you.

Great plan options Verizon has changed the way you get Unlimited. It's called myPlan, and it's the plan that puts you in charge. It's perfect for users (of any age!) With myPlan, you can get exactly what you want, and only pay for what you need. You can start with Verizon's most popular options, so you don’t need to build from scratch. Or build your plan in two simple steps: choose your unlimited plan and choose your perks. For seniors, a single line Unlimited plan is a great place to start, featuring our reliable, fast 5G and the option to choose from a variety of perks for only an additional $10 a month each. One of the many perks you can choose from is Walmart+ Membership, which allows you to receive free deliveries from Walmart stores, member prices on fuel, and more– which is ideal for seniors looking for grocery delivery or discounts at the pump. Other perks include the Disney Bundle, Apple One, 2TB of cloud storage, and much more.