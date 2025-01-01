¿Qué es internet móvil fija?
Fixed wireless internet uses the same kind of radio signals as are used for mobile phones to provide a wireless, high-speed, reliable home internet connection without relying on physical cables. Also called fixed wireless access, or FWA, the service sends signals to a home receiver/modem, which then runs through a router just like any other internet connection to give you Wi-Fi for all your connected devices.
Verizon LTE Home Internet is a type of fixed wireless internet that provides a fast, secure broadband connection powered by Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE network. It's affordable, widely available and easy to set up, and with typical download speeds of 25 – 50 Mbps, it's powerful enough to support multiple devices and everyday online activities.
To determine if Verizon LTE Home Internet is available in your area, enter your address and select Get started, or search our coverage map.
Is fixed wireless internet the same as Wi-Fi?
No, fixed wireless internet is not the same as Wi-Fi. People often use the terms interchangeably, but they don't mean the same thing. It can help to think of it as the way you connect versus what you're connecting to.
Wi-Fi is wireless technology that connects devices to a local network, like your home network, which is connected to the internet. In the case of fixed wireless internet, your home network connects to the internet wirelessly through signals delivered by a cellular network. That signal goes to a Wi-Fi router; all your devices within range connect to that router so that you can visit websites, stream movies, download apps, play games and more.
How fast is wireless internet?
Wireless internet speeds vary based on the internet service plan you choose and conditions like signal strength, interference and network congestion.
Verizon offers two fixed wireless internet services.
- Widely available, for those in areas where access might otherwise be limited
- Fast, with typical download speeds of 25 – 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 – 5 Mbps
- Ideal for everyday online activities like downloading songs or photos, streaming movies and shows in high definition, and gaming
Verizon 5G Home internet offers:
- A fast wireless internet connection available to millions of households across the US
- Ultra HD 4K streaming, so you can enjoy smooth and sharp videos and movies, with the Verizon 5G Home Ultimate plan
- Increased bandwidth and lower latency for activities like streaming, gaming and augmented reality
To determine which wireless internet services are available in your area, enter your address and select Get started, or search our coverage map.
Do you need a home phone line for wireless internet?
No, you do not need a home phone line to get wireless internet. Some home internet services, like cable, fiber or satellite rely on a wired network, but fixed wireless access options like Verizon LTE Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet broadcast a signal to your home wirelessly. You just need the access point and receiver equipment (like a modem and router) to connect.
While you don't need a phone line to get internet access, you may be able to save by bundling your home internet plan and mobile phone plan with the Verizon Mobile & Home discount.
¿La internet móvil reemplazará la internet con cables?
Both wireless and wired internet can deliver a fast internet connection so you can connect whenever and however you want. But there are still many areas without the infrastructure for a fast, wired connection like Verizon Fios Home Internet. In those areas especially, wireless internet access services like Verizon LTE Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet may be available.
Verizon LTE Home Internet is a fast, reliable broadband connection that gives you the speed you need to stream, game, work and more. It's easy to install yourself* and includes competitive price guarantees and no hidden fees or equipment charges.
So will wireless internet replace wired? Maybe one day. Both options can provide speedy, reliable internet service that can help you connect how you want, no matter where you are. To determine which services are available at your location, enter your address or search our coverage map.
*Self-setup not available in all areas.
What's the difference between home internet and mobile internet?
The internet you use at home—whether wired or fixed wireless access—and the one you use when you're on the go with your mobile phone both employ the same technology. But they’re not actually the same thing.
- Is delivered through a wired connection, like fiber or cable, or fixed wireless access, using cellular technology to relay the signal
- Requires a router and modem at a fixed address and is not portable
- Offers larger data allowances and higher, more consistent speeds
- Can provide internet access to multiple devices at once in a given location, like your home
Mobile internet, or cellular data:
- Uses cell towers and mobile networks to share an internet signal
- Usually has data limits and can experience slower speeds
- Can be affected by your location and network congestion
- Is designed for use on the go and is portable
What is LTE home internet?
Verizon LTE Home Internet service is home broadband internet that uses Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE cellular network to deliver wireless internet directly to your home. That means it's widely available, even in areas where other internet services are not, and it's a reliable and affordable home broadband service that helps you stream, game and work at the speed you need.
Verizon LTE Home includes:
- Download speeds of up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 – 5 Mbps
- 1080p HD video streaming for sharp, clear viewing
- A state-of-the-art dual-band router to provide fast speeds, coverage and low latency
Verizon LTE Home Plus includes:
- Download speeds of 25 – 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 – 5 Mbps
- 1080p HD streaming
- Dual-band router for optimal performance
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Extender for a more seamless connection in every room of your home
Verizon 4G LTE Home Internet starts at $35/mo with Auto Pay and discount for bundling home internet and mobile phone plans. With Verizon's price-lock guarantee, you don't have to worry about surprise rate increases, and all-in pricing means there are no hidden fees and equipment charges.
How does 4G LTE home internet work?
Verizon 4G LTE Home Internet delivers broadband service directly to your home using Verizon's 4G LTE wireless cellular network. Radio waves are broadcast from cell towers to your modem, which creates an internet connection that can be shared by devices connected to your Wi-Fi router. Your internet-enabled devices—like smartphones, gaming systems, computers and smart-home devices—connect to your wireless network to access the internet so you can work, stream and game with confidence.
¿Cuán rápido es Verizon LTE Home Internet?
Typically, Verizon LTE Home Internet provides download speeds of 25 – 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 – 5 Mbps. Verizon LTE Home Internet speeds can support most everyday online activities, like downloading songs or photos, streaming your favorite games and shows in high definition, taking on the next boss in your online game, checking email, and more.
Where is Verizon LTE home internet available?
Verizon LTE Home Internet is available in most parts of the country because it uses Verizon's 4G LTE cellular network to provide internet service. That means it can deliver a signal in areas where other services, like Verizon Fios or Verizon 5G Home Internet, are not yet available, including many rural areas.
To determine if Verizon LTE Home Internet is available in your area, enter your address and select Get started, or search our coverage map.
¿LTE Home Internet es una buena opción para las áreas rurales?
Verizon LTE Home Internet can be a great internet service for those living in rural areas. These areas—including regions some distance from large cities—often have little to no access to high-speed internet options like fiber-optic networks. Fixed wireless access, like LTE Home Internet, can help provide those areas with access to fast, reliable internet service.
To determine which Verizon home internet services are available at your location, enter your address and Get started, or search our coverage map.
How to get internet in rural areas?
If you don't live in a major city, you may be wondering how to get home internet in rural areas. Fixed wireless access, like Verizon LTE Home Internet, can make it possible to get fast, reliable broadband service in areas without the infrastructure for a wired connection. And because Verizon LTE Home Internet uses Verizon's 4G LTE cellular network—which covers most of the United States—it’s available to more homes.
If you need home internet in rural areas and you're worried about your wired internet connection, you could add Wi-Fi Backup. This service keeps you connected if your primary home internet connection goes down. Verizon's backup internet connection uses our award-winning cellular network for a reliable connection for your entire household so you and your family can get back online and back to streaming, gaming and working.
To check if LTE Home Internet is available at your location, enter your address and select Get started. If it's not an option in your area, you can sign up for updates to get an alert when it is.
¿Cuándo habrá disponible internet de alta velocidad en las áreas rurales?
Verizon is always expanding its network, including bringing high-speed internet to rural areas. Some areas may not have the infrastructure in place for high-speed options like fiber-optic cables, or the equipment in these locations may be outdated. Verizon and local municipalities are working to update and install new equipment and infrastructure to help bring fast, reliable internet service to more households.
If LTE Home Internet is not available in your area, sign up for updates so you'll be alerted when more services are offered at your address.