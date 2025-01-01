Fixed wireless internet uses the same kind of radio signals as are used for mobile phones to provide a wireless, high-speed, reliable home internet connection without relying on physical cables. Also called fixed wireless access, or FWA, the service sends signals to a home receiver/modem, which then runs through a router just like any other internet connection to give you Wi-Fi for all your connected devices.

Verizon LTE Home Internet is a type of fixed wireless internet that provides a fast, secure broadband connection powered by Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE network. It's affordable, widely available and easy to set up, and with typical download speeds of 25 – 50 Mbps, it's powerful enough to support multiple devices and everyday online activities.