Locating ESN or MEID Numbers on Handsets

All mobile devices are identified by an Electronic Serial Number (ESN) or a Mobile Equipment Identifier (MEID). Some devices may display the ESN or MEID under the battery, below the battery or on the back of the phone.



Below are examples of labels that can be found on devices support ESN numbers. An ESN Is an 11-digit Electronic Serial Number. An ESN in hexadecimal, or HEX, is represented by 8 characters that are numbers and letters.

Below are examples of labels that can be found on devices that support MEID numbers. MEID is always hexadecimal, represented by 14 characters that are numbers and letters. The first digit is always A-F.

NOTE: Don't confuse the letter O with the number 0 (zero). It is always a zero. Only letters A-F are in an ESN/MEID.