Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

No longer supported Kyocera devices

The information you're looking for is no longer available because Verizon no longer supports your device.

Please consider upgrading to a newer device by logging in to My Verizon. You can also visit the Kyocera site for support or the Verizon Community where you can post your question to find answers.

These devices are no longer supported:

  • Brigadier™ by Kyocera
  • Hydro ELITE by KYOCERA
  • Kyocera DuraForce Pro
  • Kyocera DuraXV
  • Kyocera DuraXV+
  • Kyocera K323
  • Kyocera KPC650
  • Kyocera KPC680
  • Kyocera KX1v
  • Kyocera KX2
  • Kyocera KX414
  • Kyocera KX444
  • Kyocera K404
  • Kyocera SE47

Verizon continues to offer support for other Kyocera devices. Search for your device and then begin troubleshooting or read help articles.