No longer supported other devices
The information you're looking for is no longer available because Verizon no longer supports your device.
Please consider upgrading to a newer device by logging in to My Verizon. You can also visit the Verizon Community where you can post your question to find answers. You may also visit the website listed below for additional support needs.
These devices are no longer supported:
- CradlePoint - Support
- CradlePoint Wireless 3G/4G Router (SKU: MBR95)
- CradlePoint MBR1200B Wireless 3G/4G Router for Home
- CradlePoint AER1600LP6 Router
- CradlePoint COR IBR200 Router
- CradlePoint COR IBR600B Router
- CradlePoint COR IBR900 Router
- Dell - Support
- Vostro V13 laptop
- Franklin Wireless - Support
- Franklin Wireless X720
- Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack - MHS800L / MHS800LPP / MHS815L / MHS815LPP
- Garmin - Support
- Garmin vívoactive 3 Music
- Gateway - Support
- LT2016 Netbook
- Microsoft
- Lumia 735 - Lumia and basic phone support
- Surface 3 4G LTE, visit Microsoft Surface support
- Windows
Verizon continues to offer support for many other devices. Search for your device and then begin troubleshooting or read help articles.