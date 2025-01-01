|
No longer supported Verizon devices
The information you're looking for is no longer available because Verizon no longer supports your device.
Please consider upgrading to a newer device by logging in to My Verizon. You can also visit the Verizon Community where you can post your question to find answers.
These devices are no longer supported:
- Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE
- Verizon 4G LTE USB Modem 551L
- Verizon 5G Home Internet (LVSKODU)
- Verizon 7501 Router
- Verizon AD3700 Global USB Modem
- Verizon Adamant™
- Verizon AirCard® 595
- Verizon AirCard® 595U USB Modem
- Verizon Blitz®
- Verizon CDM 7075
- Verizon CDM 8900
- Verizon CDM 8950
- Verizon CDM 8975
- Verizon Converged VOIP Device
- Verizon Ellipsis® Kids
- Verizon Ellipsis® 7
- Verizon Ellipsis® 8
- Verizon Ellipsis® 8 HD
- Verizon Ellipsis® 10
- Verizon Ellipsis® 10 HD
- Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack MHS700L
- Verizon Fivespot™ Global Ready™ 3G Mobile Hotspot
- Verizon LTE Home Internet router (1st gen)
- Verizon Hum+ (1st Gen)
- Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot 890L
- Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MHS291L
- Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot Mifi® 4510L
- Verizon LTE Internet (Installed)
- Verizon MiFi™ 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot
- Verizon MiFi™ 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot OTA
- Verizon PC770 2-in-1 Card and ExpressCard®
- Verizon PC-5750
- Verizon PN-300
- Verizon Razzle™
- Verizon Salute™
- Verizon SmartHub with Voice
- Verizon Smart Locator
- Verizon U630 PC Card
- Verizon UM150 USB Modem
- UMW190 Global USB Modem
- Verizon USB720 Modem
- Verizon USB727 Modem
- Verizon USB760 Modem
- Verizon USB1000 Global USB Modem
- Verizon V620
- Verizon V640
- Verizon V740 ExpressCard
- Verizon Wear24™
- Verizon Wireless Coupe™
- Verizon Wireless Escapade®
- Verizon Wireless UM175 USB Modem
- Verizon XU870 Global ExpressCard®
- Verizon XV6600
Verizon continues to offer support for other Verizon devices. Search for your device and then begin troubleshooting or read help articles.