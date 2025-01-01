|
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) Overview
Find all Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Activate & set up
Here's how to assemble and activate the Internet Gateway.
How-to
How to Identify Verizon 5G Home Equipment
Here's how to identify the model of the Verizon 5G Home equipment you're using.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
FAQs
Verizon 5G Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our 5G home internet plans, availability and discounts.
FAQs
Verizon LTE Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our LTE home internet plans, availability and discounts.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Verizon E3200 Wi-Fi Extender User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Verizon E3200 Wi-Fi Extender. Learn about set up, advanced features & navigation.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - Establish Wired Connection
Here's how to establish a wired connection via Ethernet ports with the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - Factory Reset
Here's how to restore the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) to factory default settings.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID on the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - View Device Info
Here's how to view device info (e.g., Wi-Fi key, WPS, etc.) on the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - View Device SKU
Here's how to view the stock keeping unit (SKU) for the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - View Network Name and Password
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi name and password for the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with the Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) Software Update
Discover the benefits of the most recent software update & view instructions to see how to download the software to your Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX).
Troubleshooting
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX). Get online tech support & help with common issues.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX). Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Access Admin Page
Here's how to access the admin page on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to assemble and activate the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Backup / Restore Current Configuration
Here's how to back up and restore the current settings for the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Change the Wi-Fi Password
Here's to change the password needed to connect to Wi-Fi on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Configure DHCP
Here's how to configure DHCP settings on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Configure IP Passthrough / Bridge Mode
Here's how to configure IP passthrough settings to use the Internet Gateway with other networking equipment (router, switch, etc.).
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Configure LAN Settings
Here's how to configure LAN settings on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Configure Parental Controls
Here's how to configure parental controls for the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Configure Wi-Fi Security Settings
Here's how to configure Wi-Fi security settings (e.g., Wi-Fi name, Wi-Fi password, etc.) on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Connect the Wireless Client Manually
Here's how to connect to your Wi-Fi manually for the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - DMZ Settings
Here's how to test the firewall settings for the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Enable WPS
Here's how to enable Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - LED Status Indicators
Here's an overview of the LED indicators for the Internet Gateway.
Troubleshooting
Verizon Internet Gateway - Ping an IP Address
Here's how to ping a local or remote host with the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Set Router Admin Password
Here's how to set the router Admin password on the Internet Gateway.
Troubleshooting
Verizon Internet Gateway - Soft Reset
Here's how to reboot the Internet Gateway if you can't browse the internet or connect via Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Turn Data On / Off
Here's how to enable / disable data for the Internet Gateway from the admin page.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Turn IoT Network On / Off
Here's how to turn the Internet of Things (IoT) network on and off to connect smart devices such as doorbells, lightbulbs, etc to the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Turn Network Name (SSID) On / Off
Here's how to display or not display the Wi-Fi name for the Internet Gateway to other devices.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Here's how to enable / disable Wi-Fi for the Internet Gateway from the admin page.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - View Connected Devices
Here's how to view devices connected to the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the phone number for the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view the signal indicator on the Internet Gateway.
How to Use
Verizon Internet Gateway - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version the Internet Gateway is running.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Extender (CE1000A) - Factory Reset
Here's how to reset the Wi-Fi Extender CE1000A to the factory default settings.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Extender (CE1000A) - LED Status Indicators
View this info for explanations of status LEDs on the Wi-Fi Extender CE1000A.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Extender (CE1000A) - Set Up Device / Pair
Here's how to set up the Wi-Fi Extender CE1000A.