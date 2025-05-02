Watch Super Bowl LIX Sunday, February 9 on FOX.
It’s that time of year again– it’s time for the NFL’s top two teams of the season to face off in the world’s biggest football event, Super Bowl LIX. If you’re wondering how you can watch this year’s Super Bowl LIX, who’s performing for the halftime show, and how Verizon can help you keep up with all your favorite sports all year long, you’ve come to the right place.
Super Bowl LIX - how to watch.
Super Bowl LIX is going to air live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET. Watch it live on FOX or stream it on Fox Sports App, as well as NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV, and SlingTV.This year’s match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs sees both teams go head to head in The Big Easy to take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Additionally, Verizon is bringing the ultimate game day experience to its customers with FanFest. At Verizon FanFest, customers can enjoy VIP access, delicious gameday foods, fun games, and meet NFL legends all while watching the big game.
Who’s performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show?
Grammy award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the 2025 halftime performer, with his occasional collaborator SZA, joining him for several songs.
Fun facts about past big games
According to Insider, there are lots of fun facts you might not know about the big games of years past, such as:
The Super Bowl is the second biggest eating day of the year for most Americans.
The first Super Bowl was played in 1967, and saw the Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first-ever Super Bowl win.
Around 100 million people tune in to the Super Bowl every year.
Several NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl.
Most of the quarterbacks throughout Super Bowl history come from the same 11 colleges.
