Winter means more cold weather and more time inside, but sports fans know it also means we’re in the thick of hockey season and hours of NHL® 1 live streams. If you’re wondering how to watch NHL® games at home, even if you’re out of market, this guide’s for you. Here’s how to watch hockey just the way you want, from the season’s first face-off to the last shot of the Stanley Cup finals, with Verizon Fios TV, NHL® CENTER ICE® and Verizon streaming perks and add-ons.

Got Fios TV? Here’s how to watch hockey (and more)

Watching hockey on Fios TV is a game-changer. Fios TV (where available) uses Verizon’s 100% fiber-optic network to deliver crystal-clear digital quality. You can choose from five Fios TV packages to deliver up to 425 channels of local, national and international news, on-demand movies and television and, of course, your favorite sports (you can also choose our YouTube TV option). Use the Verizon Fios TV channel lineup tool to see which channels are available in your area. We offer sports coverage on channels 70-99 and 300-339 (SD) and 570-599 and 800-839 (HD), and our available lineup includes ESPN, Fox Sports, beIN Sports and other top sports channels.

For 24/7 NHL® coverage of the league’s 1,300+ games each season, check out the NHL Network on Fios TV channel 87 (SD)/587 (HD). You can also expand your Fios TV ESPN package to ESPN Unlimited to catch more than 47,000 live sports events, including NHL® games.

Or, add NHL® CENTER ICE® to your Fios TV package. With NHL® CENTER ICE®, you can:

Follow your favorite hockey teams, wherever they hit the ice.

Slide into the action all week long with up to 40 out-of-market NHL® games (select games in HD) delivered straight to your living room.

Watch up to four games at a time on multiple screens that alternate viewing of the live games that are airing on NHL® CENTER ICE® at that time—only with the Mosaic Channel.

Catch dual feeds of select hockey games that let you choose your hometown announcers.

That means you can watch NHL® games (including out-of-market games) in your home without missing a moment of the action. Simply add NHL® CENTER ICE® to your Fios TV package to get started.