Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup service uses our cellular network to provide internet access if your primary internet service goes out. Wi-Fi Backup uses Verizon's award-winning cellular network to get you and your family back online and back to working, streaming and gaming.

So how does a wireless backup internet work? You simply set up the Wi-Fi Backup 5G gateway router and configure it to connect to your primary router. When your primary internet connection goes down, you can manually start a Wi-Fi Backup session through the Verizon Home app or by connecting to the backup network on your device and opening a browser window. Once you start a session, the Wi-Fi Backup router will connect to the Verizon cellular network (4G LTE or 5G) to deliver internet to your devices. When your primary internet service is back up and running, simply turn off Verizon Wi-Fi Backup.

With Verizon Wi-Fi Backup, you get unlimited data for seven 24-hour sessions a month, with the router rental included at no extra cost.