Verizon skill for Amazon Alexa

Verizon meets Alexa



With Verizon skill and Amazon Alexa, you can get answers and make the most of your wireless and 5G home services. It's a convenient, hands-free way to check your account. And it's free. Now you can spend more time on the important stuff—and less time searching and clicking.



Quickly check your balance, bill due date, device payoff, and your latest deals. You can also review your usage, order status, plan details and nearby Verizon stores. Verify and add insurance, add international plans, and add-ons—all just using your voice. Manage account settings like paper-free billing and Auto Pay. You can even use the Verizon skill to pay your bill. We'll send you a privacy-protected link to make your secure payment.