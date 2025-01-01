Apple Music Family perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate phone plan. 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan, you are eligible to purchase the $10/mo. "Apple Music Family" plan perk.



One offer per line qualifying mobile phone, 5G/LTE Home Internet line, or Fios account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Enrollment and access begins upon activation of the qualifying mobile phone, 5G/LTE Home Internet line, or Fios line/internet account



If you have an active paid Apple Music Family subscription purchased directly through Apple, Apple Music Family through Verizon will automatically suspend your existing subscription. If you cancel Apple Music Family through Verizon, your paid Apple Music Family subscription purchased directly through Apple will resume.



If you would like to cancel your paid subscription to Apple Music Family purchased directly through Apple, you will need to cancel with Apple.



You can cancel Apple Music Family through Verizon at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. Offer may end without notice.



Apple Music Family plan perk cannot be combined with Apple One plan perk on the same line.



Use of Apple Music Family service is subject to Apple Media Services Terms of Use and Apple Privacy Policy. Requires an Apple ID and an iPhone with iOS 14.7 or later or Apple Music app 4.1.1 or later on Android to activate. Compatible products and services required. By accepting, Apple and Verizon will share information necessary to activate and maintain your Apple One subscription.



Apple, iPhone, iPad and Apple Music are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the US and other countries and is used under license.