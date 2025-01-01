Apple One perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate mobile plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan you are eligible to purchase the $10/mo "Apple One" plan perk.



One offer per qualifying mobile phone, 5G/LTE Home Internet line, or Fios account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Enrollment and access begins upon activation of the qualifying mobile phone, 5G/LTE Home Internet line, or Fios line/internet account.



If you have an active paid Apple One individual subscription purchased directly through Apple, your Apple One individual or family subscription through Verizon will automatically suspend your existing subscription. If you cancel Apple One individual subscription through Verizon, your paid Apple One individual subscription purchased directly through Apple will resume.



If you have an active paid Apple One family subscription purchased directly through Apple, your Apple One individual subscription through Verizon and your Apple One family subscription through Apple will run at the same time. An Apple One family subscription through Verizon will automatically suspend your existing Apple One family subscription through Apple. If you cancel your Apple One family subscription through Verizon, your paid Apple One family subscription purchased directly through Apple will resume.



If you have an active paid Apple One Premier subscription purchased directly through Apple, your Apple One individual or family subscription through Verizon and your Apple One Premier subscription through Apple will run at the same time.



If you would like to cancel your paid subscription to Apple One purchased directly through Apple, you will need to cancel with Apple.



You can cancel Apple One at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. Offer may end without notice.



Apple One plan perk cannot be combined with Apple Music Family plan perk on the same line.



Use of Apple One service is subject to Apple Media Services Terms of Use and Apple Privacy Policy. Requires Apple ID and iOS 14.7 or later to activate the offer. Compatible products and services required. By accepting, Apple and Verizon will share information necessary to activate and maintain your Apple One subscription.



