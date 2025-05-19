|
Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
You can check the device software version in the Arlo app, under Camera Settings > Device Info. You can manually update your device by selecting Update.
Software updates are automatically processed overnight, or with a device restart. Your device updates automatically, provided that:
- Your device is connected to Wi-Fi or the Verizon wireless network.
- Your battery is sufficiently charged before starting the software update.