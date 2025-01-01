If you also subscribe to VZW service, whether you are a watch wearer, primary caregiver, or a Trust Circle contact, your use of this Service also is subject to all of the terms in your Customer Agreement with us. The current version of the Customer Agreement can be found at https://espanol.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/
|
- Introduction
- 1. Customer Agreement.
- 2. Charges.
- 3. Privacy.
- 4. Intended Use; Registered Users.
- 5. Registration and Activation.
- 6. Location
- 7. Safe and Lawful Use.
- 8. Licenses.
- 9. Not 911 Compatible (Verizon Care Smart Watch).
- 10. Accessibility Features.
- 11. Restrictions on Use.
- 12. Termination.
- 13. Disclaimer of Warranty.
- 14. Driving Safety.
- 15. No Overlapping Location Alerts.
- 16. Account and Device Deletion; Removing Charges.
- 17. Get Help - Caregiver Alert Service; Get Help - Professional Monitoring Service.
- 18. Get Help Service Use and Share Location and CPNI.
- 19. Using the Service on an Apple Watch or an Apple Smartphone.
- 20. Using the Service on an Android-powered watch or an Android-powered Smartphone.
- 21. No Medical Bills or Medical Records; No Medical Use.
Care Smart App Terms & Conditions
The Care Smart app ("Service") is a communications and location service that works with compatible smartwatches and devices (including the Verizon Care Smart Watch and other select Android and Apple devices) to help family members and other contacts connect with, monitor, and locate the watch wearers from their smartphones. Before you start, we want you to know some important things about the Service.
This agreement is between you as our Registered User (whether as a watch wearer, primary caregiver, or Trust Circle contact, as set forth below) and Verizon Wireless ("VZW") and it sets forth the terms and conditions under which you agree to use and we agree to provide the Service. By using the Service, you accept these Terms and Conditions.
- Your Verizon Care Smart Watch has a Trust Circle contact who can call, receive calls from and locate the Verizon Care Smart Watch via the Service.
- The watch wearer or the watch's primary caregiver may designate additional secondary users (up to a maximum limit) and grant permission as to whether the secondary user(s) may call, send messages, receive calls or messages from, locate or receive location alerts from the Care Smart device via the Service.
- A maximum of ten (10) contacts may be included in a Verizon Care Smart Watch Trust Circle at any given time. When the Service is used on a Verizon Care Smart Watch, the contacts in a Trust Circle consist of the primary caregiver, the watch wearer, and any additional designated secondary users.
- Registration fraud or unauthorized access
- Using the Service to harass, stalk, defame, threaten, or otherwise violate the legal rights of others
- Monitoring conversations of third-parties without proper consent;
- Using the Service to collect, disseminate, or convey inappropriate, defamatory, obscene, salacious, or unlawful information or materials
- Using the Service without permission on a stolen or lost smartphone
- Attempting or assisting another to access, alter, or interfere with the communications and/or information of a Care Smart user or user of the Service
- Tampering with or making an unauthorized connection to the Service or a device compatible with the Service.
- The Get Help "complication" does not show on the face of your Apple Watch.
- You used Siri to call ViiZ Communications.
- Location permission for the Care Smart app has not been set to "Always" or "While using the app".
- You changed location settings on your Apple Watch.
- You may have turned off regular notifications.
- Your Apple Watch is out of power or out of network.
- Your Apple Watch screen display goes to sleep. (For example, it is normal for the screen on your Apple Watch to sleep when you lower your wrist.)
- Your Apple Watch's battery level is low.
- Processing errors or connectivity issues occur between devices, platforms, and/ or applications.
- Apple's storage capacity, transmission, and/or transactional limits prevent access to or retrieval of data from your Apple Watch.
- The number of applications running on your Apple Watch, as well as your Apple Watch's memory usage and CPU usage, could also cause delayed or inaccurate location updates.
- You changed location settings on your Android watch.
- You may have turned off regular notifications.
- Your Android watch is out of power or out of network..
- Your Android watch screen display goes to sleep.
- Your Android watch’s battery level is low.
- Processing errors or connectivity issues occur between devices, platforms, and/ or applications.
- Storage capacity, transmission, and/or transactional limits prevent access to or retrieval of data from your Android watch.
- The number of applications running on your Android watch, as well as your Android watch’s memory usage and CPU usage, could also cause delayed or inaccurate location updates.
2. Charges.
Your download of the Service will be billed according to your applicable carrier's data plan. Your use of the Service will be billed according to your applicable monthly plan, and data charges may apply. During the registration and activation process, we also will send you a text (SMS) message with a security code to verify your mobile phone number; messaging charges and data rates may apply. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. When using the Service outside of the U.S., global data charges will apply. Visit www.vzw.com/global for more information if you are a VZW subscriber.
3. Privacy.
Information collected and used by this Service is subject to the Care Smart Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://espanol.verizon.com/about/privacy/care-smart-app (the"Care Smart Privacy Policy").
4. Intended Use; Registered Users.
The Service is intended to be used by those ages 18 years old and older ("Registered Users") who: (a) use a smartwatch or device compatible with the Service; (b) is the primary caregiver that set up a smartwatch or device compatible with the Service for the watch wearer; or (c) have the consent of the watch wearer or the primary caregiver for the watch. The watch wearer or the primary caregiver for the watch may designate additional secondary users. If you use the Service on a Verizon Care Smart Watch, here are some important things to know about the primary caregiver and the maximum number of contacts that may be included in a Trust Circle:
When the Service is used on a compatible smartwatch or device, other than a Verizon Care Smart Watch, there is no limit on the number of contacts that may be included in a watch wearer's Care Smart Trust Circle.
5. Registration and Activation.
To register, the watch wearer or primary caregiver must activate the smartwatch or device compatible with the Service when prompted during the registration process. The primary caregiver must designate the secondary user(s) before the secondary user(s) can register and connect to the designated smartwatch or device compatible with Service. The primary caregiver also is obligated to inform the wearer of the compatible smartwatch of all the location-tracking capabilities and other features of the Service, as well as the types of permissions granted to secondary users. By registering a compatible device with the Service, you (whether as a watch wearer, primary caregiver, or a designated secondary user) agree to be responsible for all activities occurring with that registered device. You should not use the Service other than as intended and VZW accepts no liability for any such unauthorized use.
6. Location
The Verizon Care Smart Watch prompts you to provide consent for sharing the watch’s location with your Trust Circle contacts when you set up the Verizon Care Smart device. When you open the Care Smart app on a compatible smartwatch other than the Verizon Care Smart watch for the first time, you must allow the Care Smart app to share the watch’s location with your Trust Circle contacts. Primary caregivers are asked to provide consent for all devices compatible with the Service that are paired with the app to collect device identifiers and geo-location. Primary caregivers are asked to provide consent for wearables compatible with the Service to collect steps taken and call and text usage. In addition, a wearer of a device paired with the Care Smart app will receive regular notifications that their location is being shared with Trust Circle contacts until the device user turns off the notifications. A wearer who does not wish to share location anymore should make sure they delete or their primary caregiver deletes their device from the Care Smart app. Location information is stored in the Service in encrypted form for up to 60 days on secure servers. The location information provided is an approximate location of the device paired with the Care Smart app. VZW does not represent, warrant or guarantee the reliability or accuracy, completeness or timeliness of any location information provided through the Service.
7. Safe and Lawful Use.
As a watch wearer, primary caregiver, or designated secondary user, you will use the Service, the location information provided thereby, and the device compatible with the Service only for lawful purposes and in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. You are responsible for any costs incurred by VZW or any other party (including reasonable legal fees) as a result of your misuse or fraudulent use of the Service and the device compatible with the Service. Misuse or fraudulent use includes, but is not limited to, the following:
8. Licenses.
You have a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable license to use the Service and the object code version of the Service's software solely for the purposes for which it is provided and only in accordance with all documentation provided by VZW or its licensors. You may not adapt, alter, modify, reverse engineer, de-compile, disassemble, translate, attempt to derive source code from or create derivative works of the Service or Software, or otherwise tamper with or modify any security features or other Service components for any reason (or allow or help anyone else to do so). You also agree to follow all rules and policies applicable to the Service, including the installation of required or automated updates, modifications and/or re-installations of Software and obtaining available patches to address security, interoperability and/or performance issues.
The software contains some programming, scripts, tools, modules, libraries, components, or other items that were developed using "Open Source" code, which are available for download at www.verizon.com/opensource. Certain software or technical information is licensed from third parties, and may be covered by one or more U.S. Patents, pending U.S. patent applications, and pending counterpart European and international patents.
9. Not 911 Compatible (Verizon Care Smart Watch).
Verizon Care Smart Watch devices are not compatible with 911 or similar emergency telephone number systems. Calls from Verizon Care Smart Watch devices will be placed to the designated recipient (such as a primary caregiver or designated secondary user), but will not be placed or forwarded to emergency services personnel. On your Verizon Care Smart Watch, you cannot program 911 as one of the telephone numbers to call.
10. Accessibility Features.
The Verizon Care Smart Watch supports Text-to-Speech functionality, but smartwatch devices (including the Verizon Care Smart Watch ) may not be compatible with other telecommunications accessibility features or services, such as TTY, audio prompts or similar features for those with certain disabilities. Please check the product manual for your Verizon Care Smart device or other Service-compatible device to see if your device does support any accessibility features or services.
11. Restrictions on Use.
You may not, or allow others to, adapt, alter, modify, de-compile, reverse engineer, translate, or create derivative works of the Service or any included software.
12. Termination.
VZW may terminate or discontinue the Service at any time without notice, including if you breach this Agreement.
13. Disclaimer of Warranty.
THIS SERVICE AND ANY INCLUDED SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS," WITHOUT WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, OF ANY KIND BY EITHER VZW OR ITS LICENSORS.
14. Driving Safety.
VZW is not responsible for use of the mobile phone or smartwatch while driving. Safe driving is your responsibility and should always be your first priority. Use of your mobile phone or other electronic devices while driving can cause distractions, even if you are using hands free devices. Consider turning off your mobile phone or smartwatch and allowing calls to go to voicemail, and never text or email while driving.
15. No Overlapping Location Alerts.
If you use the Service with a Verizon Care Smart Watch you may select time periods for location alerts, but time periods for location alerts cannot overlap.
16. Account and Device Deletion; Removing Charges.
Deleting your devices from the Care Smart app or deleting your Care Smart account will not remove from your Verizon account any line or feature charges (including Get Help Service charges) associated with the mobile phones or smartwatches you paired with the Care Smart app. To remove any line or feature charges (including Get Help Service charges) associated with your devices, use the My Verizon mobile app or call Verizon Customer Service.
17. Get Help - Caregiver Alert Service; Get Help - Professional Monitoring Service.
Get Help - Caregiver Alert service via the Care Smart app is only for compatible Apple Watches. Get Help - Professional Monitoring service via the Care Smart app is only for compatible Android-powered watches and compatible Apple Watches. You may purchase Get Help - Caregiver Alert Service or Get Help - Professional Monitoring Service via Care Smart for your compatible smartwatch at our Services & Perks webpage at https://espanol.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/add-ons/ or on the My Verizon app. With fall-detection alerts, a Get Help - Caregiver Alert button for calling Trust Circle contacts, and location updates, Get Help - Caregiver Alert service connects users and their Trust Circle contacts on the Apple Watch. Once activated, Get Help - Professional Monitoring allows you to call a professional representative at a Verizon service provider from your compatible device if you need assistance. If Get Help - Professional Monitoring is activated on your compatible smartwatch, an agent from a Verizon service provider will call your watch when the device detects a fall.
Get Help - Professional Monitoring Service Provider. Agents at WiMacTel Inc. dba ViiZ Communications ("ViiZ Communications") support all assistance calls made in connection with the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service. ViiZ Communications is an independent company and not a Verizon affiliate or agent.
When Get Help - Professional Monitoring is used or activated on a compatible device, the ViiZ Communications terms of service at https://viiz.com/terms-of-service/mpers ("ViiZ Terms") form a legally binding agreement between the device user and ViiZ Communications, and ViiZ Communications reserves the right to revise the ViiZ Terms at any time without notice. The ViiZ Terms cover ViiZ Communications providing voice-call response to the watch user in the event of a fall alert or when the user makes an assistance call from their device or smartphone by tapping the Get Help button or by dialing the ViiZ Communications toll-free number directly on their device or smartphone.
Verizon has no responsibility or liability for the services provided by ViiZ Communications to Get Help - Professional Monitoring users or their caregivers or Trust Circle members or the actions or conduct of ViiZ Communications or its employees, agents, and representatives. In addition, the ViiZ Terms limit ViiZ Communications's liability to you when you use or receive the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service.
Compatible Smartwatch and Activation. To qualify for Get Help - Caregiver Alert service, you must have a compatible Apple Watch with an active Verizon-connected device plan (Number Share Mobile service or standalone line). To qualify for Get Help - Professional Monitoring service, you must have an Android-powered watch with an active Verizon Number Share Mobile service plan or an Apple Watch with an active Verizon-connected device plan (Number Share Mobile service or standalone line). Get Help Service is not available on the Verizon Care Smart Watch. After you have purchased a subscription for Get Help - Caregiver Alert Service or for Get Help - Professional Monitoring Service, you activate the Get Help - Caregiver Alert feature or the Get Help - Professional Monitoring feature, as applicable, on your compatible smartwatch via the Care Smart app. Your compatible smartwatch with the Get Help - Caregiver Alert subscription or the Get Help - Professional Monitoring subscription must be paired and activated on the Care Smart app for you to use Get Help - Caregiver Alert features or the Get Help - Professional Monitoring subscription. If you remove or unregister your compatible smartwatch from the Care Smart app, you will not be able to use any of the Get Help - Caregiver Alert features or the Get Help - Professional Monitoring features, even if you have purchased and are still paying for a Get Help - Caregiver Alert Service or a Get Help - Professional Monitoring subscription.
Not Intended to Hinder Smartwatch Fall Detection. The Get Help Service is not intended to hinder the capability of your compatible smartwatch to sense a falling motion. (“Get Help Service” refers to Get Help – Caregiver Alert Service and/or Get Help – Professional Monitoring Service.) The Verizon Care Smart Watch does not have fall-detection capability.
Not a Substitute for 911. Calls made by tapping the Get Help SOS button on your watch face or smartphone are not made to a public safety answering point that receives and processes 911 calls. Neither the Get Help - Caregiver Alert service nor the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service is a substitute for calling 911.
18. Get Help Service Use and Share Location and CPNI.
Verizon, through its Care Smart app, shares the location of the watch or smartphone you use for the Get Help Service and Customer Proprietary Network Information ("CPNI"), such as, for example, phone numbers called, call frequency, and call-location data, in order to operate the service. Details of the information shared and to whom are provided below.
The Care Smart app automatically attempts to check where your smartwatch is located throughout the day and, in certain circumstances, may attempt to check where the smartphone you use for the Get Help Service is located.
When your registered Trust Circle members request location updates, they may receive the GPS location of the smartwatch or smartphone you use for the Get Help Service, as well as CPNI. Your Trust Circle members may view the latest reported location of your smartwatch on the Care Smart app's map dashboard.
If you use Get Help – Caregiver Alert service, registered Trust Circle members may receive (1) certain CPNI related to Get Help calls, including phone numbers called, call frequency, and call-location information, (2) alerts when you make a call to anyone in your Trust Circle by tapping the Get Help - Caregiver Alert button on your watch face or smartphone, and (3) a history of calls made to anyone in your Trust Circle that were initiated by tapping the Get Help - Caregiver Alert button on your watch face or smartphone.
If you use Get Help – Professional Monitoring service, ViiZ Communications may receive the call location of the watch or smartphone you use for the Get Help – Professional Monitoring service. Agents at ViiZ Communications support all assistance calls made in connection with the Get Help – Professional Monitoring service. Verizon only shares your call location information with ViiZ Communications as may be necessary for ViiZ Communications to provide Get Help – Professional Monitoring service to you. Some examples include providing voice-call response to you in the event of a fall detected by your smartwatch or when you make an assistance call from your device or smartphone by tapping the Get Help button.
For all of the activities described above, Verizon protects your information as required by federal law and does not share information that identifies you personally outside of Verizon except with your consent and as otherwise disclosed in our Care Smart Privacy Policy.
To use the Get Help Service, you must agree, when you enroll in either Get Help - Caregiver Alert or Get Help - Professional Monitoring, to allow Verizon to share the location of your watch and/ or the smartphone you use for the Get Help Service and CPNI related to Get Help Service calls, as described above. Your consent to share this location information and CPNI will remain in place unless and until you affirmatively revoke your consent. To revoke your consent and stop sharing this location information and CPNI, you must delete your smartwatch from Verizon's Care Smart app. If you have Get Help – Caregiver Alert, this will prevent you from making any further Get Help - Caregiver Alert service calls to anyone in your Trust Circle and will stop the Care Smart app from alerting your registered Trust Circle members when your smartwatch detects a fall, but will not otherwise affect your Verizon services. If you have Get Help – Professional Monitoring, deleting your smartwatch from Verizon's Care Smart app will prevent you from making any further Get Help – Professional Monitoring service calls to a ViiZ Communications operator and will stop the Care Smart app from alerting ViiZ Communications when your smartwatch detects a fall, but will not otherwise affect your Verizon services.
19. Using the Service on an Apple Watch or an Apple Smartphone.
We want you to know some important things about using the Service on your Apple Watch or an Apple smartphone:
Apple Watch Push Notifications Limit. Apple enforces a daily (midnight to midnight) limit of 50 Apple Push Notifications (APNS) to their Watch. When the APNS limit is reached, your Apple Watch will not be reached by the Service for the rest of the day. Sending changes and updates and requests (for example: changes to your Apple Watch settings, updates to your caregiver lists, and location requests) from the Service to your Watch requires a push. As a result, when your Watch’s daily APNS limit is reached, for the rest of the day, your Apple Watch will not respond to on-demand location requests from your caregivers or, if you have enrolled in Get Help – Professional Monitoring, from ViiZ Communications. The daily ping limit does not interrupt unsolicited reports or fall-detection alerts from your Apple Watch.
Get Help Button on Apple's Watch Faces. The faces on your Apple Watch will not automatically have one-touch access to a Get Help soft button to call, in the case of Get Help - Caregiver Alert service, anyone in your Trust Circle or, in the case of Get Help - Professional Monitoring service, a ViiZ Communications agent. It is your responsibility to add the Get Help Service SOS call shortcut. When the Get Help Service shortcut button is not on your Apple Watch face, multiple touches will be needed to make a Get Help Service SOS call, with Get Help - Caregiver Alert service, to anyone in your Trust Circle or make a Get Help Service SOS call, with Get Help - Professional Monitoring service, to a ViiZ Communications agent. In addition, when the Get Help shortcut button does not show on the face of your Apple Watch, the Care Smart app will not receive location updates from your Apple Watch, and, as a result, the latest reported location of your Apple Watch available on the Care Smart app to members of you trust circle may not reflect the current location of your device.
Apple Watch Malfunctions. Apple Watch malfunctions, the loss of power of your Apple Watch, and/ or any Apple Watch user errors may limit or impair the Service, including, but not limited to, the Get Help Service feature. Verizon has no responsibility or liability for your Apple Watch.
Alert Delays; Reported Location Inaccuracies. The Service allows you to set an alert, so your Trust Circle contacts are notified when your Apple Watch moves into or out of a specified area. However, your Apple Watch may take up to 15 minutes or more to report when you enter or leave the area you specified. Every 15 minutes, the Service will attempt to check where your watch is located. However, successive location updates from your Apple Watch may be longer than 15 minutes. The reported location of your Apple Watch on the Care Smart app’s map dashboard may not reflect the current location of your device, and Verizon does not guarantee the reported location of your Apple Watch on the Care Smart app will reflect the current location of your watch. Verizon does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, reliability, or timeliness of any geo-location data, location alerts, time-based alerts, or information about your Apple Watch that is available on the Care Smart app for your designated emergency contact or your registered Trust Circle contacts or for any geo-location data or information about your Apple Watch received by ViiZ Communications in connection with the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service. Here are some of the reasons time-based alerts and location alerts and updates on the Care Smart app could be delayed or the reported location of your Apple Watch on the Care Smart app may be inaccurate. Also, if you use Get Help - Professional Monitoring, here are some of the reasons geo-location data about your Apple Watch could be unavailable to ViiZ Communications or the location information ViiZ Communications receives about your Apple Watch could be delayed or inaccurate.
Get Help via Care Smart Required. Enrollment in Get Help - Caregiver Alert or Get Help - Professional Monitoring is required to use the Service on your Apple Watch. Care Smart without Get Help - Caregiver Alert or Get Help - Professional Monitoring is not compatible with your Apple Watch.
Additional Requirements. These Terms and Conditions are between Verizon and you, and not with Apple. Apple has no obligation to furnish any maintenance and support with respect to the Service. You may only download the Care Smart app from the Apple® App Store® on compatible Apple-branded devices you own or control. Neither Verizon nor its licensors will be responsible to you for any third party claim that the Service infringes such third party's intellectual property rights.
20. Using the Service on an Android-powered watch or an Android-powered Smartphone.
We want you to know some important things about using the Service on your Android-powered watch or an Android-powered smartphone:
Android-powered Watch Malfunctions. Android-powered watch malfunctions, the loss of power of your Android watch, and/ or any Android watch user errors may limit or impair the Service, including, but not limited to, the Get Help Service feature. Verizon has no responsibility or liability for your Android-powered watch.
Reported Location Inaccuracies. The reported location of your Android-powered watch on the Care Smart app’s map dashboard may not reflect the current location of your device, and Verizon does not guarantee the reported location of your Android-powered watch on the Care Smart app will reflect the current location of your watch. Verizon does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, reliability, or timeliness of any geo-location data, location alerts, time-based alerts, or information about your Android-powered watch that is available on the Care Smart app for your designated emergency contact or your registered Trust Circle contacts or for any geo-location data or information about your Android-powered watch received by ViiZ Communications in connection with the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service. Here are some of the reasons time-based alerts and location alerts and updates on the Care Smart app could be delayed or the reported location of your Android-powered watch on the Care Smart app may be inaccurate. Also, here are some of the reasons geolocation data about your Android watch could be unavailable to ViiZ Communications or the location information ViiZ Communications receives about your Android watch could be delayed or inaccurate.
Get Help - Professional Monitoring via Care Smart Required. Enrollment in Get Help - Professional Monitoring is required to use the Service on your Android-powered watch. Care Smart without Get Help - Professional Monitoring is not compatible with your Android-powered watch.
Additional Requirements. These Terms and Conditions are between Verizon and you, and not with the equipment manufacturer (for example, Samsung or Google) of your Android-powered watch. The equipment manufacturer of your Android-powered watch has no obligation to furnish any maintenance and support with respect to the Service. You may only download the Care Smart app from the Google Play Store on compatible Android-powered devices you own or control. Neither Verizon nor its licensors will be responsible to you for any third-party claim that the Service infringes such third party’s intellectual property rights.
21. No Medical Bills or Medical Records; No Medical Use.
The Service is not intended, nor should it be used, to capture, generate, or store medical bills or medical records. You understand that any such use of the Service for this purpose violates these Terms and Conditions. The Service is not in any way intended for medical use, is not a medical device of any kind, and has not in any way been designed for medical use.
Updated May 2023