Disney+ and the Disney+ Premium, Hulu, & ESPN+ Bundle Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) subscribed to an Unlimited plan or an eligible 5G Home Internet plan, (2) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C., and (3) 18 years of age or older, you are eligible for Verizon to cover the cost of your Disney+ Premium subscription ("Disney+ On Us") for six (6) months (the "Disney+ Promotional Period"). If you are subscribed to 5G Play More, Play More Unlimited 5G UW, 5G Get More or Get More Unlimited 5G UW, you are eligible to receive access to Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle while you remain on that Verizon plan (the "Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion"). Eligible subscribers for Disney+ On Us, who (1) do not have an existing subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle, one of Hulu's Live TV plans, or an annual Hulu plan, and/or (2) are not currently billed for any Hulu plan by a third party, may upgrade to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle for $5/month during the Disney+ Promotional Period; then-current price thereafter (currently $21.99/month). If you do not have an existing subscription to Disney+ Premium, you agree that when your Disney+ Premium (No Ads) Promotional Period expires, your Verizon account will be charged $15.99/month (plus tax where applicable) for Disney+ Premium, or $21.99 (plus tax where applicable) for the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle, and your subscription will auto-renew unless you cancel through Verizon prior to such expiration.



If you have an existing subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle, any portions of your existing subscription that are billed directly through Disney will be paused and will resume through Disney when your Verizon subscription ends. If any part of your subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle is through a third party like Apple, Google, Amazon, Roku or others the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion will not automatically replace that subscription. After you enroll and complete the account setup, you will be sent an email with information about how to manage your existing subscription. You will continue to be billed for your existing subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle until you follow the instructions in the email.



If you are billed for your subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle through Hulu (With Ads), this promotional offer will not automatically replace that subscription. After you enroll and complete account setup of all three services, your Hulu (With Ads) account will show a $21.99/month credit from Hulu (With Ads) on your billing statement (or an amount equal to the then-current retail price of the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle, for as long as you maintain an eligible subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle through Verizon.



If you have an existing Disney+ subscription, and your Disney+ subscription is through a third party like Apple, Roku or others, the Disney+ On Us and the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion offers will not automatically replace your existing subscription. After you enroll and complete the account setup, you will be sent an email with information about how to manage your existing subscription. You will continue to be billed for your existing Disney+ subscription until you follow the instructions in the email. If you have an existing Disney+ subscription, your existing Disney+ subscription will be paused and will resume through Disney when your Verizon subscription ends. To have your subscription paused, you must use the same email when activating your Verizon subscription that you used to purchase your original Disney+ subscription.



If you have an existing ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription billed directly by ESPN+ (With Ads), your existing ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription will be paused and will resume through ESPN+ (With Ads) when your Verizon subscription ends. To have your subscription paused, you must use the same email when activating your Verizon subscription that you used to purchase your original ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription. If your ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription is billed by one of ESPN+ (With Ads)'s third party partners like Apple, Google, Amazon, Roku or others, the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion will not automatically replace that subscription. After you enroll and complete the account setup, you will be sent an email with information about how to manage your existing subscription. You will continue to be billed for your existing ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription until you follow the instructions in the email. If you have an ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription billed directly by Hulu (With Ads) or one of its third party partners, the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion will not automatically replace that subscription, you will need to manage your Hulu-billed or third party partner-billed ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription in order to complete Hulu account setup; you will continue to be billed for your existing ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription until you manage your account.



If you do not have an existing Hulu subscription at the time you enroll in the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion, you will not be able to switch your plan or purchase add-ons offered by Hulu while enrolled. If you have an existing Hulu (With Ads), Hulu + Live TV, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, or subscription to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle, and are billed by Hulu, the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion will not automatically replace that subscription. After successfully enrolling and completing account setup of all three services that are part of the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion, existing Hulu (With Ads) and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers will see a $5.99/mo credit from Hulu (With Ads) on their billing statement (or an amount equal to the then-current retail price of Hulu (With Ads)’s plan), for as long as they maintain an eligible subscription through Verizon; existing subscribers to the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle will see a $21.99/month credit from Hulu (With Ads) on their billing statement (or an amount equal to the then-current retail price of the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle), for as long as they maintain an eligible subscription through Verizon. Unless otherwise directed, note that in order to receive any credit, existing subscribers must complete Hulu (With Ads) account setup through the link provided by Disney+. Subscribers to one of Hulu’s Live TV plans billed directly by Hulu (With Ads) will need to cancel or switch their base plan to the Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plan in order to complete Hulu account setup. Annual Hulu subscribers will need to cancel their Hulu (With Ads) subscription in order to complete Hulu (With Ads) account setup; cancellation will forfeit the remainder of the annual subscription period and will not be entitled to a refund. If you currently have a Hulu (With Ads) subscription billed through a third party, you will need to manage your account and wait until the end of your billing period in order to complete Hulu (With Ads) account setup; you will continue to be billed for your existing Hulu (With Ads) subscription until you manage your account.



For any existing Hulu (With Ads) subscriber, no refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid to Hulu. By completing Hulu (With Ads) account setup for the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion, you will lose any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with your current Hulu (With Ads) subscription.



If you are no longer a subscriber of an Unlimited plan or an eligible 5G Home internet plan, your Disney+ Promotional Period will promptly end, and you will automatically and immediately be charged monthly for Disney+ (or your existing multi-year or annual subscription will resume), unless you cancel. If you are a 5G Play More, Play More Unlimited 5G UW, 5G Get More, or Get More Unlimited 5G UW Subscriber and you switch to another Verizon plan, you will be charged the then-current price (currently $21.99/month) for the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle. You can cancel Disney on Us or the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle On Us promotion at any time through My Verizon online or the My Verizon App. Upon cancellation, your access to the Disney+ and ESPN+ (With Ads) services will promptly terminate (unless you had an existing annual or multi-year Disney+ subscription, in which case your existing subscription will resume), and your access to the Hulu (With Ads) service will promptly terminate (unless you were an existing Hulu (With Ads) subscriber, in which case you will continue to be billed for your existing subscription). If you cancel your subscription after the Disney+ Promotional Period, your cancellation will be effective at the end of the current billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Limited time offer. Must enroll by 11/30/25 to take advantage of promotion. One Disney+ or the Disney+ Premium, Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle subscription per Verizon account. In New Mexico, your subscription will terminate when your Disney+ Promotional Period ends. Use of the Disney+ service, the Hulu service, and the ESPN+ service is subject to the "Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu Subscriber Agreement", available at:

https://www.disneyplus.com/legal/subscriber-agreement and Privacy Policy https://www.disneyplus.com/legal/privacy-policy.