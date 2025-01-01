Netflix Premium and Paramount+ Premium - Additional Terms

This +play offer includes Netflix Premium and Paramount+ Premium for one monthly subscription (“Bundle Subscription”). Offer may not be combined with any other promo, offer, trial or discount and is not valid on previous purchases. One Bundle Subscription is available per +play account. Limited-time offer.



If you have an existing Netflix account that was not purchased on +play, you can link it to this offer as described in Netflix service terms below. If you are currently enrolled in Netflix through +play, you will need to cancel your current subscription and reach the end of the billing cycle in order to subscribe to the Bundle Subscription. If you are currently enrolled in either the “Buy one, get one free” or “12 months Netflix on us” Netflix promotions offered through +play, you will not be eligible for this Bundle Subscription until your current Netflix promotion expires.



If you are currently enrolled in Paramount+ through +play, you will need to cancel your current subscription and reach the end of the billing cycle in order to subscribe to the Bundle Subscription. If you have an existing Paramount+ account that was not purchased on +play, you cannot link it to this offer.



After enrolling in the Bundle Subscription, you will be directed to activate each of the services on the service provider’s website or user interface. Billing of the Bundle Subscription through +play begins from the time you activate the first service. If you do not complete activation of at least one service of the Bundle Subscription within 30 days of purchasing the Bundle Subscription on +play, the Bundle Subscription will be canceled. Once you activate each service, you will access each service separately on the platform where it is available.



You can cancel your Bundle Subscription at any time only through the ‘Manage’ page on the +play website. Cancellation of the Bundle Subscription will cancel both services and will take effect at the end of your billing cycle, except if you link an existing Netflix account to your Bundle Subscription, in which case cancellation of the Bundle Subscription will not automatically cancel your Netflix membership. See Netflix service terms below. You will still be able to access both services for the remainder of your billing cycle. No refunds or credits for partial months.



The Paramount+ Premium plan is provided to you by Paramount+ under the Paramount+ Terms of Use, which is available at https://www.viacomcbs.legal/us/en/pplus/sub-terms.



The Netflix service is provided to you by Netflix, Inc. under the Netflix Terms of Use, which will be provided to you separately. Any other products or services included in this promo are not provided by Netflix. In order to enjoy the Netflix service as part of your Bundle Subscription, you will need to activate the Netflix service by completing the Netflix activation process. You will receive instructions on how to activate the Netflix service via email.

If you already have an existing Netflix account, you can link it to your +play offer when you activate Netflix as part of your Bundle Subscription. You will continue to be charged separately by Netflix for any existing Netflix account until you link that account to your Bundle Subscription. For any queries regarding your billing with Netflix for your existing Netflix account please contact Netflix directly.



If you link an existing Netflix account to your Bundle Subscription, canceling the Bundle Subscription will not automatically cancel your Netflix membership. Netflix will automatically resume charging your existing payment method that they have on file once your Bundle Subscription ends. If you wish to review the details of your Netflix membership please visit your ‘Account’ page on the Netflix website.