+play Overview

|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
FAQs
+play FAQs for customers - Manage your online subscriptions
Learn more about +play service and get answers to questions you might encounter.
Promotions
+play promos - FAQs
Promotional offers with +play are no longer available
Promotions
+play Bundle offer FAQs
Bundle offers with +play are no longer available.
Plan perks
+play Monthly Credit perk for select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
This perk is no longer available to add to accounts. If you have this perk, find out how to manage your +play subscriptions.