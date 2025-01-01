Just like a vehicle that has a VIN number, each mobile device has a unique serial number. These can be called ESN, MEID or IMEI depending on your device and carrier. You may be familiar with IMEI but what are MEID and ESN?
Understanding ESN and MEID Numbers
What's a MEID number?
MEID means Mobile Equipment Identifier and is a 14-character PIN for your device. You can find your MEID in your device Settings menu or behind the battery if you have a removable one.
What's an ESN?
ESN means Electronic Serial Number and is 11 digits containing both numbers and letters.
If you're switching to Verizon and you want to keep your device, you'll need to provide the IMEI or MEID.
Verizon doesn't require the ESN when activating a device on our network. But if you need to find it you can locate the ESN in your device Settings menu or behind the battery if you have a removable one.