Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Page contents

Service Discontinued: Delphi Connect and Delphi Connect with 4G LTE Hotspot

Due to termination of the Verizon and Delphi Connect partnership, Delphi Connect service ended on 5/31/20. Any service charges billed since January 2020 were credited to the subscriber account. If no action was taken, service automatically ended on 5/31/2020.

FAQs

    Do I need to return my Delphi device?
    Review full answer

    No. Simply dispose of the Delphi device(s) at your preferred recycling facility.

    How much will I be credited on my account?
    Review full answer

    Any service charges billed since January 2020 will be credited to the subscriber account.

    What happens if I choose not to upgrade to a comparable service?
    Review full answer

    If no action was taken, service automatically ended on 5/31/2020.

See all Hum FAQs.