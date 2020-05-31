|
Service Discontinued: Delphi Connect and Delphi Connect with 4G LTE Hotspot
Due to termination of the Verizon and Delphi Connect partnership, Delphi Connect service ended on 5/31/20. Any service charges billed since January 2020 were credited to the subscriber account. If no action was taken, service automatically ended on 5/31/2020.
FAQs