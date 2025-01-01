Network Real Estate FAQs

Existing Verizon cell tower/site landlords can register for our Landlord Portal, where you can experience the following benefits 24/7:

View your payment schedule

Download and submit any needed forms

Request copies of your contract/Certificate of Insurance (COI)

Submit tax and utility bills

Submit invoices

To register for the first time, use Internet Explorer to go to the Supplier Portal and complete the registration for the Supplier Interface. Please allow 2 business days for verification of your account. You will receive a confirmation email once complete. For step-by-step instructions on registering, visit our Landlord Vendor Registration Guide (PDF*).



If you're already a registered user, use Google Chrome to go to the Supplier Portal and log into the Supplier Interface.



For any issues with accessing the Landlord Portal, you can contact us by submitting a Landlord Registration Support Ticket.