Network Real Estate FAQs

Our Network Real Estate page provides general information for current and potential landlords.
- Network Real Estate Management page provides forms for landlords who currently have agreements with Verizon.
- Network Real Estate Landlord Portal provides landlords who currently have agreements with Verizon with secure access to documentation, payment schedules and a means for submitting forms.
- Network Real Estate Inquiries page provides potential landlords with guidelines on property submissions.
To access the Landlord Portal, please use Internet Explorer and register online to create a username and password. Please allow 2 business days for verification of your account. You will receive a confirmation email once complete