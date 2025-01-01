|
Smartphone and tablet simulators | Learn how to use your device
Verizon's "how to" simulators provide a visual guide and a hands-on walkthrough of advanced smartphone and tablet functions, including:
- Set up and activation
- Basic settings
- Mobile network and data
- Battery and power
- Backup and restore
- Security and lock screens
- Making and receiving calls, texts and emails
- Managing contacts
- Camera, photos and videos
- Home screen
- Notifications
- And so much more
Our simulators include tutorials for:
- iOS devices:
- Apple® iPhone®
- Apple® iPad®
- Android devices:
- Google Pixel
- Motorola
- Samsung and more
- Services & apps:
- My Verizon
- Verizon Cloud
- Verizon Messages
- Verizon Family
- One Talk services & desk phones
See the full list of simulators below.
- Apple iPad (9.7-inch)
- Apple iPad (6th Generation) 9.7-inch
- Apple iPad (7th Generation) 10.2
- Apple iPad (8th Generation)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation)
- Apple iPad (A16)
- Apple iPad Air
- Apple iPad Air 2
- Apple iPad Air (3rd Gen.)
- Apple iPad Air (4th Gen.)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3)
- Apple iPad mini 2
- Apple iPad mini 3
- Apple iPad mini 4
- Apple iPad mini (7.9-inch)
- Apple iPad mini 2021 (6th Gen)
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) (3rd Generation)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen.)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation)
- Apple iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
- Apple iPhone 6
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple iPhone 6s
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus
- Apple iPhone 7
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Apple iPhone 8
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 13
- Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 14
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 15
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 16
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 16e
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a
- Google Pixel 4a 5G UW
- Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel 8a
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9a
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel Watch
- Google Pixel Watch 2
- Google Pixel Watch 3
- MOTOROLA EDGE - 2022
- motorola edge+
- MOTOROLA EDGE 5G UW
- moto e5 go
- moto e5 play
- MOTO G POWER (2022)
- MOTO G PURE
- moto g stylus
- moto g stylus 5G
- moto g6
- moto g7 play
- moto g7 power
- moto razr
- moto z2 force edition
- moto z4
- Moto Z Play Droid Edition
- Motorola Moto g 5G - 2024
- Motorola moto g play - 2024
- Motorola moto g power 5G - 2024
- MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW
- MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW Ace
- One Talk Admin Portal
- CP860 IP Conference Phone
- CP920 IP Conference Phone
- CP925 IP Conference Phone
- CP960 IP Conference Phone
- CP965 IP Conference Phone
- T41P IP Desk Phone
- T41S IP Desk Phone
- T41SW IP Desk Phone
- T42S IP Desk Phone
- T42U IP Desk Phone
- T46G IP Desk Phone
- T46GW IP Desk Phone
- T46S IP Desk Phone
- T46SW IP Desk Phone
- T49G IP Desk Phone
- T53W IP Desk Phone
- T54W IP Desk Phone
- T57W IP Desk Phone
- T64LTE 4G Desk Phone
- T67LTE 4G Desk Phone
- T77LTE Smart Desk Phone
- VZP59 IP Desk Phone
- W60/W56HV IP DECT Phone
- W78HV IP DECT Phone
- One Talk Windows Desktop App
- One Talk Macintosh Desktop App
- One Talk Android Mobile App
- One Talk iOS Mobile App
- Samsung Galaxy A01
- Samsung Galaxy A01 (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A02s
- Samsung Galaxy A02s (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A11
- Samsung Galaxy A11 (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A12
- Samsung Galaxy A12 (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A13
- Samsung Galaxy A13 (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Postpaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (Postpaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (Prepaid)
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Prepaid
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A21
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy Book S
- Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)
- Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen)
- Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse
- Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission
- Samsung Galaxy J3 V
- Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen) (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy J7 V
- Samsung Galaxy J7 / J7 V (2nd Gen)
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S® 6
- Samsung Galaxy S® 6 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6 edge +
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S25
- Samsung Galaxy S25+
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4-inch)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab® S
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5g
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
- Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW
- Inseego MiFi X PRO
- Verizon 5G MiFi® M1000
- Verizon Airspeed Mobile Hotspot
- Verizon Care Smart Watch
- Verizon Ellipsis® 8
- Verizon Ellipsis® 10
- Verizon GizmoTab™
- Verizon GizmoTablet™
- Verizon GizmoWatch™
- Verizon GizmoWatch™ 2
- Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX)
- Verizon Internet Gateway (ASK-NCQ1338)
- Verizon Internet Gateway (WNC-CR200A)
- Verizon Jetpack® MiFi® 7730L
- Verizon Jetpack® MiFi® 8800L
- Verizon Orbic® Speed™ Mobile Hotspot
- Verizon Global Modem USB730L
- My Verizon for Android (Postpaid)
- My Verizon for Android (Prepaid)
- My Verizon for Business Android
- My Verizon for Business iOS
- My Verizon for iOS (Postpaid)
- My Verizon Website
- Verizon Cloud for Android
- Verizon Cloud for iOS
- Verizon Cloud Website
- Verizon Messages (Message+) app on Android
- Verizon Family™ for Android
What is a simulator?
Simulators are step-by-step device tutorials you can watch to get the most from your smartphone or tablet. Get device help for activation, settings and many more functions and features.
What's the difference between using a simulator or an emulator to learn about my device?
A simulator lets you watch step-by-step tutorials for your device. A device emulator is a virtual, hands-on experience that lets you navigate the device through your screen. You see and use the smartphone or tablet as if you had the device in your hand.
What simulators are available for smartphones and tablets?
You can use our simulators to get how to guides for all makes of Apple (iOS), Google (Android), Motorola (Android) and Samsung (Android) mobile devices. We also have simulators available for One Talk devices and select Verizon apps.
What how to guides can I see in online simulators?
Our simulators help you learn everything you can do with your mobile device. Learn how to set up email, use your camera for pictures and videos, manage your battery usage, basic functions and much more. Each how to guide shows step-by-step instructions.
Do I need to download the simulator to my device to use it?
No. You don't need to download any device simulator. Just access each simulator through your online browser. You can view any or all of our device simulators. Simulators provide how to guides for Apple, Google, Motorola and Samsung mobile smartphones and tablets.