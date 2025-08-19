|
Verizon Orbic® Speed™ Mobile Hotspot Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues, and apply the latest security patches.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
If you aren't able to perform this software update, refer to our Software Update Assistant.