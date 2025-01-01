Verizon Services - Android app for network monitoring FAQs

Verizon Services is a system application found on certain Android™ devices that helps us monitor and improve our network and serve you better. Starting in early 2019, devices with Verizon Services installed will ask for your permission to collect information about your device's location and the apps installed on it. If you permit this collection, we will use location information to help fix network issues and optimize your service and use app list info to troubleshoot issues more quickly when you call Customer Service.