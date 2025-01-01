If your device is lost or stolen, you may ask that we temporarily suspend your line of service for up to 30 days to prevent unauthorized usage and charges on your account. While suspended, your line will not be able to access or make or receive calls on the Verizon wireless data network. During the suspension, your line wouldn't be charged for voice, data or feature subscriptions. However, if you have monthly device payment charges or any recurring subscription charges (e.g., Media Center) associated with the suspended line, they will continue to bill. Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, will be suspended until line of service is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, it will continue to be billed. If your line is under a two-year contract, your upgrade eligibility and contract end dates will automatically be extended for the suspension duration.
Verizon Voluntary Suspension Policy
Verizon allows you to temporarily suspend service to one or more of your lines of service. We offer 4 suspension types to cover the following situations: (1) a lost or stolen device, (2) military deployment (minimum 90 days & 3 years and 90 days, and outside of Verizon coverage area) under conditions set forth in the Service members Civil Relief Act and various state laws, and (3) Military deployment under 90 days or within Verizon coverage area, and (4) Fixed Wireless Access Home Internet suspension up to 90 days. Each suspension type offers a different maximum suspension period and a different billing arrangement. In addition, each offers a different treatment of your line and telephone number if you do not reconnect service to your line before the maximum suspension period runs. You are responsible for complying with the below terms and conditions of the particular suspension you request. Please also review our FAQs for more information on our suspend service.
Lost or Stolen Device
If your device is lost or stolen, you may ask that we temporarily suspend your line of service for up to 30 days to prevent unauthorized usage and charges on your account. While suspended, your line will not be able to access or make or receive calls on the Verizon wireless data network. During the suspension, your line wouldn't be charged for voice, data or feature subscriptions. However, if you have monthly device payment charges or any recurring subscription charges (e.g., Media Center) associated with the suspended line, they will continue to bill. Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, will be suspended until line of service is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, it will continue to be billed. If your line is under a two-year contract, your upgrade eligibility and contract end dates will automatically be extended for the suspension duration.
Military Deployment
Standard Military suspension: If you or a family member are eligible under either the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act or certain state laws and have received military deployment orders to a location that is outside our coverage area for a period of not less than 90 days (30 days if you are National Guard), you may ask us to terminate your contract for service and hold your telephone number. To hold your telephone number, we make your line inactive by suspending service to it for a maximum of 3 years and 90 days. While suspended, your line will not be able to access, make, or receive calls on the Verizon wireless data network. During the suspension, your line wouldn't be billed any charges, including any charges associated with an active device payment agreement for the inactive line(s). Recurring subscription charges that can be used on any line or by any user on the account (e.g., streaming services like Disney+, Verizon Home Device Protect, etc.) continue to bill during this suspension period, unless canceled or deleted. Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, is suspended until the line of service is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, billing continues unless all lines are suspended. You may, however, receive a partial bill for the duration of the month that your line was active prior to suspension for military deployment. This suspension is only available for voice devices. We do not hold telephone numbers for non-voice devices (e.g., mobile hotspot device, tablet, etc.).
You must reconnect service before the 3 years and 90 days are up. If you do not reconnect before then, the line will be automatically disconnected and you will lose the telephone number associated with your service and may owe certain accelerated charges associated with a device payment agreement on your next bill. If service is disconnected, we will waive any early termination fees.