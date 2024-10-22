2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Tech Deals
The holiday season is right around the corner, and with this year’s Verizon Black Friday and Verizon Cyber Monday sales, there’s something for everyone on your holiday shopping list from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Otterbox, JBL, Beats, and more. In addition to deals on smartphones, tablets and more, Verizon has tech accessory deals coming up, including wireless charging pads, sleek and fashionable phone cases (for the fashionista in your life), headphones for every music lover and more.
Get ahead of your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping and pick up your favorite devices and accessories this season.
Level up with a new cell phone.
Upgrade your mobile experience with the network America relies on. With a wide range of phone deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, you can take your pick to find the perfect gift, whether your giftee is into mobile gaming or streaming on the go. And you can choose your 5G Unlimited plan to fit your needs.
Earbuds, headphones and more gift ideas for the music lover.
With products like high-tech speakers featuring Bluetooth capabilities and a wide variety of Apple iOS and Android compatible earbuds, the music lover in your life can jam out anytime, anywhere this holiday season. Shop earbuds, wireless headphones, and bluetooth speakers.
High-tech gadgets: gift ideas for gamers.
Looking for something for the gamers in your life that just can’t get enough of ‘Fortnite’, ‘Call of Duty’ and the like? Shop high-tech, noise-canceling headphones and headsets, cool keyboards, souped-up controllers for Xbox and Playstation products, and more this holiday season and give the gamer in your life a competitive edge in the virtual arena.
Upgrade your smart home.
Automate, improve and upgrade your home with a wide assortment of smart home products from Verizon. Whether you’re looking for smart speakers, streaming devices or other handy devices for around the house, shop Verizon today to learn more.
Watch Barbie® turn the DreamHouse™ into a StreamHouse™.
Barbie® is decking out the DreamHouse™ for the holidays and is powering it with Verizon Home Internet and Whole-Home Wi-Fi. Learn more about how to power every room of your home, just like Barbie®, with Verizon Fios and 5G Internet.
Stocking stuffer ideas: Smartphone chargers, cases and screen protectors.
Whether your friends and family members are fashionistas or strictly practical smartphone users, there are a wide variety of cases and screen protectors to fit their iPhone or Android devices. And, keep your devices fully charged with a wide range of chargers and portable batteries.
No matter who you’re shopping for this holiday season, there are tech gifts abounding all holiday season long at Verizon. Shop Verizon’s holiday deals today.
