Business and marketing insights FAQs

Business and marketing insights help us and others better understand consumer actions in aggregate. For example, we may create insights about the number of customers in different age groups who visit a website, use an app, or go to a retail store or stadium. We also can develop insights to help estimate traffic patterns about people who move from one area to another during the morning rush hour. The information we use and the insights we create do not identify you individually.
What are business and marketing insights?
Will you identify me in the business and marketing insights you produce?
No, insights are developed about groups or categories of consumers and do not identify you personally.
What information do you use for business and marketing insights?
The business and marketing insights program uses information about:
- Your wireless device and how you use it, including web addresses of sites you visit and information about apps on your device and features you use.
- Device location information from the Verizon network and from apps and websites you have permitted to collect this information.
- Your Verizon products and services and how you use them, such as service features and device type.
- Demographic and interest information you give us or that we get from other companies (such as gender, age range, interests, shopping preferences and ad responses).
- Location and point of interest information we get from other companies, such as maps of points of interest.
- Information that others share with us to better understand insights related to their own operations or businesses.
We combine and analyze this information in a way that does not identify you personally.
What types of Verizon customers are included in this program?
Most Verizon Wireless consumer and small business customers are included in the business and marketing insights program. Corporate, government and prepaid accounts are not included.
When you share your mobile hotspot, data transmitted using that hotspot is also collected and used to develop business and marketing insights.
If I turn off the location settings on my mobile device, will you still collect my location information for business and marketing insights?
It depends on the type of location information. Precise location information we get from your device when you permit us to collect it (for example, via an in-app permission) will not be available to us when you turn off location services using your device controls.
We continue to use location information we get when you use the Verizon network, even if your device location settings are turned off.
Do I have choices?
You can opt out of the business and marketing insights program at any time using the Privacy Preferences page in My Verizon, in the My Verizon app, or by calling 866-211-0874. If you opt, information about your use of wireless products and services and other information described above will not be included in aggregate reports that are sold or shared outside of Verizon
Do you share information that identifies me with others as part of this program?
We do not share information that identifies you personally as part of this program other than with vendors and partners who do work for us. We require that these vendors and partners protect the information and use it only for the services they are providing us.