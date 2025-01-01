Business Services

No results found.

Enterprise Messaging

Stop Messages - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

View this info for help with stopping Enterprise messaging.

MDM (BuSS)

Accessing the MDM Portal - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

​Here's how to access the online portal for Verizon MDM (BuSS).​​

Enterprise Messaging

Add Contacts - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to add contacts for Enterprise Messaging (EMAG).

MDM (BuSS)

Add License Enterprise FOTA / Diagnostics - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to add or edit and Enterprise FOTA / Diagnostic licenses for Verizon MDM (BuSS).

Enterprise Messaging

Add a Label to Sender Code - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to add a label to the sender code when using Enterprise Messaging (EMAG).

MDM (BuSS)

Admin Add User - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how an admin can add a user account for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Alerts Settings - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to view or change alerts for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

Enterprise Messaging

Assign a Sender Code to a Sub Account - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to assign a sender code to a sub account with Enterprise Messaging.

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management - Enroll a Device - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to enroll a device for broadband hotspots for Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to view devices enrolled for broadband hotspots for Verizon MDM (BuSS).​

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management / Unified Endpoint Management - Assign Device to Group - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to assign a device to Group for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management / Unified Endpoint Management - Assign User to Group - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to assign users to Group for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management / Unified Endpoint Management - Associate a Policy with a Group - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to associate a policy with a Group for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management / Unified Endpoint Management - Create New Policy - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to create a new policy for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).​

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management / Unified Endpoint Management - Events and Actions - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to add events and actions for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Management / Unified Endpoint Management - Search Devices - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to search for devices in the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Broadband Hotspot Policy Management - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to manage policies for Verizon MDM (BuSS).

Enterprise Messaging

Compose and Send a Message - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to create and send an email message from Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

Configure XML Using Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to download the VMG- EMAG XML Integration Guide to configure XML using Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP).

Enterprise Messaging

Create Auto-Reply to a Sender Code - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to create an auto-reply to a sender code with Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

Create Group Contacts - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to create group contacts for use in Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

Create SMTP Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to create SMTP Connections via the Enterprise Messaging portal.

Enterprise Messaging

Create Survey - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to create and schedule a survey with Enterprise Messaging.

MDM (BuSS)

Create a New Group - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to create a new group for Verizon MDM (BuSS).​

MDM (BuSS)

Dashboard Details - Verizon MDM

Here's how to view dashboard details for Verizon MDM (BuSS).

Enterprise Messaging

Delete SMTP Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to delete SMTP connections using the Enterprise Messaging (EMAG) portal.

MDM (BuSS)

Edit a Group - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to edit a group for Verizon MDM (BuSS)

MDM (BuSS)

Enterprise FOTA - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

​Here's how to manage device software updates for Verizon MDM (BuSS).

Enterprise Messaging

Export Contacts - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to export EMAG contacts.

Enterprise Messaging

IP-Less Cloud SMTP Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to verify EMAG SMTP connections.

Enterprise Messaging

Import Contacts - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to import EMAG contacts.

Enterprise Messaging

Manage Contacts - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to manage your contacts when you are on Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

Manage Survey - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to manage and view a survey on Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

Managing SNPP Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to manage SNPP Connections when using Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

Managing WCTP Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

View this info for help with managing WCTP Connections via the Enterprise Messaging portal.

Enterprise Messaging

Managing XML Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to create, modify or delete XML connections for Enterprise Messaging (EMAG).

Enterprise Messaging

Modify SMTP Connections - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to modify SMTP connections via the Enterprise Messaging (EMAG) portal.

Enterprise Messaging

Register for Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to register for Enterprise Messaging via the EMAG website.

MDM (BuSS)

Schedule Diagnostics - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to schedule device diagnostics for Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

Security - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to view security content for Verizon MDM (BuSS).​

MDM (BuSS)

Unified Endpoint Policy Management - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to view and manage policies for the Verizon MDM (BuSS).

MDM (BuSS)

View Diagnostic Alerts - Verizon MDM (BuSS)

Here's how to view diagnostics alerts for Verizon MDM (BuSS).​​​​​​​​

Enterprise Messaging

View Opt Out Report - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to view opt out reports for Enterprise Messaging.

Enterprise Messaging

View Whitelisted IP - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)

Here's how to view whitelisted IPs with Enterprise Messaging.