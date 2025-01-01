eFax Corporate is a leading cloud fax solution, providing state-of-the-art Digital Cloud Fax Technology (DCFT) to customers seeking a cloud-based alternative to traditional paper-based fax machines.



From small businesses to larger enterprises with users across organizations and regions, to customized application faxing via APIs, eFax Corporate makes it possible to streamline the exchange of business-critical documents and eliminate the costly infrastructure of an in-house fax network.



Send and receive faxes via email, mobile app, web portal or API – eFax’s solution is convenient, highly secure and reliable. As a HITRUST CSF Certified® platform, eFax Corporate meets the compliance levels required by certain regulated industries. A highly-secure document exchange platform, eFax Corporate offers TLS information transport and data encrypted in transit and at rest, and meets HIPAA and PCI requirements.