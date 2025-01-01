+play Monthly Credit perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan you are eligible to purchase the "+play Monthly Credit" for $10 plan perk.



One offer per line, VHI account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Enrollment and access begins upon activation of the line / internet service.



+play Monthly Credit is a credit that can be used toward eligible services in the +play storefront for/with a +play account.



One +play Monthly Credit may be purchased a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan or Verizon Home Internet plan on a recurring monthly basis. +play Monthly Credit must be purchased by the Account Owner or an Account Manager. Billing begins upon purchase of the +play Monthly Credit and will auto-renew monthly until canceled by the Account Owner / Manager. Charges for the +play Monthly Credit will appear on the account’s Verizon bill.



+play Monthly Credit is available in your +play account for one month from the date of purchase, after which the full or remaining unused portion of the +play Monthly Credit expires.



On the perk enrollment date, Verizon will apply a $15 credit to the +play account for each +play Monthly Credit on its perk enrollment date. Each credit will be applied to the first/next subscription that comes due in the +play account, with any remaining balance applied toward each successively due subscription until no balance remains. Any unused portion of any credit will expire if not used within one month.



Your +play credit has no cash value, is non-negotiable, and cannot be redeemed either in whole or in part for cash.



+play Monthly Credits may be used toward any +play service, except the following: AppleOne, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Disney Bundle, Disney+, Discovery+, ESPN+, Google Play Pass, Hulu, Hulu + Live TV, Walmart+, and YouTube TV.



You can cancel +play Monthly Credit at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. After cancellation, you will still have access to your most recent +play Monthly Credit until its expiration. Offer may end without notice.



Use of +play is subject to +play Terms & Conditions.