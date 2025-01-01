Hard Reset (Factory Reset)

The process of returning a device to its original factory settings using the method outlined in your device's User Manual. A hard reset will remove all of the apps you've downloaded since you got the device and delete your app preferences, system settings and other data stored on the device. Your current OS version will remain the same after a hard reset, and no files will be deleted from any external storage (i.e., SD card) on your device.



Only perform a hard reset if your device isn't working (e.g., the screen is frozen, keypad/touchscreen won't respond, audio won't work, etc.) and you’ve tried all other solutions, including a soft reset. Before a hard reset, be sure to back up any data you don’t want to lose, such as video, pictures and music. See also Soft Reset.