One Talk First Steps

Using Verizon Wireless numbers



It's important to understand when your service will be available to use. New telephone numbers can be used as soon as the device assigned to that number is connected. This applies to new smartphones, desk phones, or the One Talk App on mobile devices. Adding One Talk to an existing Verizon Wireless telephone number allows you to start using the service immediately.



Moving other carrier numbers to Verizon Wireless (porting)



When moving an active telephone line from another carrier to use on One Talk, known as "porting a line," the timeline for availability is different. Lines ported from a wireless carrier are typically available to use within 4 to 24 hours. Lines ported from a wireline carrier can take from 2 to 10 days to move, although most lines port within 2-4 days.



Recommended porting steps:

Leave your old desk phone plugged in and active until porting is completed. Install your new One Talk desk phone and connect for service as soon as it's received.

Connecting prior to the completion of the porting process will allow you to place calls on the new line immediately, while incoming calls will still go to the old phone.



When the new phone starts to receive incoming calls on that number, you will know porting is complete. You can unplug your old desk phone and contact your previous provider to discontinue your service and billing.