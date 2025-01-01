One Talk LTE Connected Desk Phones

First advanced desk phone with embedded 4G LTE cellular technology available in the US



No complex ethernet wiring, firewall configuration or network testing needed. The phone can be easily moved to any location with a Verizon network signal — at the office, customer location, home, hotel, etc.



Cellular, Wi-Fi, & Ethernet — Business Continuity



If your network or internet go down, calls keep coming through over the reliable Verizon cellular network to help assure business continuity. Ethernet and Wi-Fi are also included if an internet connection is preferred or a cellular signal is not available.



Superior call and audio quality



Voice communications are prioritized on the Verizon network and HD audio provides the same advanced technologies as smartphones.



Wireless freedom and reliability



Android Operating System and a built-in eSIM card — communications go over the Verizon Wireless 4G / VoLTE Network.



Frees up internet bandwidth



No need for an internet connection, so it helps improve performance of other devices and apps on your network.



Easy setup and configuration



Just unbox, plug the power in, and easily configure similar to a smartphone.



Voice and messaging

Just like a smartphone, a user can call and respond to SMS/text messages.



Red Phone "emergency" phone (T67LTE with a red handset and red wallpapers loaded)

Help enable strategic locations with more reliable and visible communications devices including optional red handset, customizable "emergency red" wallpapers, Call Recording Disable, and Wireless Priority Service (WPS).