TCL LINKZONE 5G UW Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

System Update 5

The details

Release date: 12/03/2025
Software Version: MW513U_00_02.00_68

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements to your device.

System Update 4

The details

Release date: 08/13/2024
Software Version: MW513U_00_02.00_64

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements to your device.

System Update 3

The details

Release date: 04/25/2024
Software Version: MW513U_00_02.00_63

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements and security updates to your device.

Additional support

