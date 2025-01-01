|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW Overview
Find all TCL LINKZONE 5G UW Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How-to
How to Identify Verizon 5G Home Equipment
Here's how to identify the model of the Verizon 5G Home equipment you're using.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW.
FAQs
Verizon 5G Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our 5G home internet plans, availability and discounts.
FAQs
Verizon LTE Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our LTE home internet plans, availability and discounts.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Self Activation - Prepaid Mobile Broadband
Here's how to activate prepaid mobile broadband service via the self-serve portal.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Advanced Settings
Here's how to change advanced settings (e.g., Networks, Manual DNS, etc.) on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Battery Power Management Settings
Here's how to configure display, sleep and power-down options for your Linkzone 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Change Network Mode
If your LINKZONE 5G UW drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Change the Admin Password
Here's how to change the admin password for your LINKZONE 5G UW (not the password to connect a device to the MiFi).
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Change the Wi-Fi Password
Here's how to change the Wi-Fi password used to connect to your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Configure Broadcast Settings - Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot
Here's how to check settings if you're having issues connecting to your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - DMZ Settings
Here's how to test firewall settings on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete text messages from your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Edit Access Point Name (APN)
Here's how to configure the Access Point Names (APNs) your LINKZONE 5G UW can use.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your LINKZONE 5G UW or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - LAN Settings
Here's how to configure advanced LAN settings for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - LED Status Indicators
View this info for explanations of status LEDs on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - MAC Filtering
Here's how to control MAC address access for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Port Filtering
Here's how to block access to services or apps on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Port Forwarding
Here's how to open blocked ports on your Linkzone 5G UW to allow additional access.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your LINKZONE 5G UW if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Restore Settings to Factory Defaults
If your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW powers off, crashes / resets, freezes or runs slow, view this info.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Sign in to the Admin Page
Here's how to navigate to the admin page for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Turn SSID Broadcast On / Off
Here's how to display or not display the Wi-Fi name of your LINKZONE 5G UW to other devices.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Unblock SIM PIN
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Update Firmware
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery for your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Connected Devices
Here's how to view info for devices connected to your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Data Usage
Here's how to see how much data your LINKZONE 5G UW has used.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Network Name and Password
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi name and passwords for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength (signal bars) on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your LINKZONE 5G UW is running.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages on your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW - Wireless Network Security Settings
Here's how to view / change security settings (e.g., password) for your LINKZONE 5G UW.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL LINKZONE 5G UW User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.