Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
The update will automatically be pushed to your device. Ensure your device is powered on to receive the update. This software will also be available to pull via over-the-air (OTA). To perform the pull you will need to:
- Open the GizmoHub app on your phone.
- From the app's home screen, select More > Manage Devices.
- Select your device.
- Scroll down and select Check device software updates.
If a software update is needed, it will begin when the Gizmo Watch 3 is placed on its charger. The watch must be turned on and the charger plugged into power.
System Update 9
The details:
Release date: 09/16/2025
Software Version: QTAX57_20B51
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Enabled self-activation function.
- Removed unnecessary apps.
- Addressed an issue with photo gallery delete delay.
- Addressed an issue where the screen wouldn't turn on when pressing the power button in off-charging mode.
- Added Gizmo Word app.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.