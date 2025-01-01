|
Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 - Support Overview
Find all Gizmo Watch 3 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to set up your child's Gizmo Watch 3 using the GizmoHub app.
FAQs
Manage Gizmo watches with the GizmoHub app FAQs
Learn how to set up the GizmoHub app on your phone and how to troubleshoot issues. The GizmoHub app lets you call, find and control your Gizmo wearable devices.
FAQs
Connected device plans - data for non-phone devices FAQs
Find support for plans including unlimited and shared data options to connect your tablet, smartwatch and other smart devices to the Verizon network.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to set up your child's Gizmo Watch 3 using the GizmoHub app.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Add a Nearby Gizmo Buddy via Bluetooth
Here's how to add a nearby Gizmo Buddy using Bluetooth.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Gizmo Watch 3 doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Call Emergency Contact / View Medical ID
Here's how easily call an emergency contact or view your child's Medical ID on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Capture, View and Save a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then view it on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Change Watch Face
Here's how to change the watch face on your child's Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Check Battery Life
Here's how to check the battery life on your Gizmo Watch 3.
Troubleshooting
Gizmo Watch 3 - Clean Charging Port
Here's how to clean the charging port for your Gizmo Watch 3 if your device won't charge.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Enable Video Calling
Here's how to enable video calling on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Gizmo Watch 3 if it has a blank screen or you can't make or receive calls.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Link to Smartphone
Here's how to troubleshoot if your Gizmo Watch 3 isn't connecting to the caregiver's smartphone.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Place a Video Call
Here's how to place a video call on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Power the Device On / Off
Here's how to turn your Gizmo Watch 3 on or off.
Troubleshooting
Gizmo Watch 3 - Prevent Dust / Water Damage
Here's import info on dust and water resistance specs of your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - Send Location Update
Here's how to send a location update from your Gizmo Watch 3.
Apps & Widgets
Gizmo Watch 3 - Use Activity Tracker
Here's how to start an activity then view the progress or results using your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - View Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view the different Home screen panels (e.g., Control panel, Contacts, Gadgets, etc.) on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Gizmo Watch 3.
How to Use
Gizmo Watch 3 - View Software Version
Here's how to view signal strength on your Gizmo Watch 3.
Apps & Widgets
GizmoHub App - Create a Chat Group (in Messages)
Here's how to create a group chat from the GizmoHub dashboard on your smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
GizmoHub App - Manage Photos and Videos
Follow these steps to view, share or delete photos or videos via the GizmoHub app.
Apps & Widgets
GizmoHub App - Turn Photo Gallery Backup On / Off
Follow these steps to turn Photo Gallery Backup via the GizmoHub app on or off.
How to Use
How to Use
Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your Gizmo Watch 3.
Troubleshooting
Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Verizon Gizmo Watch 3. Get online technical support and help with common issues.