One Talk Desktop App Get Started Guide

Download the One Talk Desktop app and enjoy One Talk on your Windows or Mac computer.

    System requirements
    The One Talk Desktop app supports the following operating systems and versions:

    Windows PC minimum requirements

    • Windows 10 (32-bit or 63-bit) and above
    • Quad-core x86 or equivalent processor
    • 4 GB or more of memory
    • 500 MB free hard drive space
    • HD camera and display (for video calling)

    Apple Mac OS minimum requirements

    • Mac OS 13 (64-bit) and above
    • Quad-core x86 or equivalent processor
    • 4 GB or more of memory
    • 500 MB free hard drive space
    • HD camera and display (for video calling)

    Windows installation
    Visit the One Talk downloads page and choose Windows download.

    Detailed instructions:

    1. Download the current release of the One Talk for Windows file.
    2. Double click on the downloaded file in your downloads folder.
    3. On the "Windows Installer pop-up window, click Run.

    4. On the "One Talk Setup" screen, click Next.

    5. On the "Install Options" screen, select the options that fit your One Talk usage and click Next.

    6. On the "Choose Install Location" screen, select a destination folder and click Next.

    7. On the "Ready to Install One Talk" screen, click Install.

    8. On the "Installation Complete" screen, click Fiinish.

    Mac installation
    Visit the MAC app store and download the One Talk app.

    Detailed instructions:

    1. Open the App Store on an Apple computer.

    2. Select Get, then Install to download application.

    3. Go to your Applications folder and select One Talk.

    Sign in
    Each One Talk phone number can use the One Talk Mobile and Desktop apps on up to 5 different devices. Using the One Talk phone number in the Desktop app counts toward the limit of 5 devices.

    1. Open One Talk and sign in.
    2. Select One Talk Phone Number and enter your One Talk phone number.
    3. Select Device Name and enter a name for your device. (Minimum 3 characters.)
    4. Click Request PIN.
    5. Check your email for your activation PIN*. It's the email address your One Talk administrator used when setting up your Verizon One Talk account.
    6. Enter your activation PIN and click Activate.

    *Your company's One Talk administrator must ensure that you have a valid email address in My Business.

    Set up your device and profile
    1. Select each field to enter your Name, Company and Position (if desired).
    2. Select Add Photo to add a picture to your profile. You can choose an existing image from your computer.
    3. Enter the address where you want to receive emergency services in the 911 address field.
    4. Click Finish and confirm your 911 address.

    You've successfully completed your device and profile setup.

    View E911 address
    Enhanced 911 (E911) is a location technology allowing emergency responders to know the geographical location of 911 calls.

    1. To view your 911 address, click the icon from the Main Menu.
    2. Select General.
    3. Select (edit) in the top right corner to view or edit your E911 address. It's critical to have a current address, since this will be the location where emergency personnel will be dispatched.
    4. Confirm your 911 address and select Save to finish.

    Set up voicemail
    1. Open One Talk for Desktop.
    2. Select the voicemail icon in the left menu.
    3. Tap the Call button to call your voicemail.
    4. Follow the voice prompts to:
      • Set up your password.
      • Set up your voice signature (recording of your name).
      • Select your preferred greeting.

    For more information on basic voicemail, visit our Voicemail FAQs.

    Troubleshooting
    If you can't complete the One Talk Desktop app setup, please check the following:

    Maximum number of devices error

    One Talk Desktop app displays a "Too many active SPC_METOKENs" error when you reach the maximum of 5 devices using the One Talk Mobile or Desktop app for that specific One Talk phone number.

    If the maximum number of devices has been reached, you must de-authorize 1 or more devices using the One Talk Admin portal or the One Talk mobile app before adding a new device. Deleting the One Talk Mobile or Desktop app from your device does not de-authorize the device, even though the app can't be used unless set up again.

    Contact you administrator if you're having problems de-authorizing a device.

    One Talk Desktop app can't complete the setup process

    • Check your connectivity
      The One Talk Desktop app requires either a 4G LTE, or broadband internet connection using a CAT 5 or CAT 6 cable or Wi-Fi. Your devices must be connected to the internet before starting the setup process.
    • Protocols and ports
      Check with your IT administrator or office manager if there are any security firewalls. One Talk requires the following protocols and ports so that your devices have full functionality.

    Ports and Protocols

    NOTE: FQDN information is subject to change

    Function FQDN Protocol Ports
    Device Configuration/
    Authentication    		 spc-mepfe.myvzw.com HTTPS 444
    xsi-vasp.myvzw.com HTTPS 8220
    911 Feature
    Provisioning    		 https://spg.vzw.com HTTPS 443
    Signaling volte-ice.myvzw.com HTTPS 433 & 5061
    Media (Voice/Video) N/A SRTP 1024 through
    47383
    Messaging v4bservices.vma.vzw.com HTTPS 443
    syncva.vzmessages.com HTTPS 443
    mqtt.vzmessages.com MPTT & TCP 443
    Visual Voicemail vmas-v4b-reg.vzims.com TCP (IMAP) 443
    v4becs-vvm.lv.imsvm.com TCP (IMAP) 443
    Directory Download
    & Log Collection    		 deviceact.gtm.myvzw.com HTTPS 443

     

    General Firewall Setup Recommendations

    • Ensure required ports are not being blocked.
    • Disable SIP ALG and SIP Transformations.
    • Enable Consistent NAT.
    • Increase UDP timeout to 120 seconds or longer.

Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. Apple and Mac are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
Updated July 2025