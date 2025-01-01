Top 10 things to do with your tablet

If you're upgrading from an old tablet, find the easiest way to move your prized pictures, videos, contacts and files at our Content Transfer Center.
Select the operating system of your old tablet and new tablet to see recommended steps for transferring your content.
1. Transfer contacts and media.
2. Activate your tablet.
Activating your new tablet is a necessary step to get started. Here are a few things you can do to ensure the activation process is simple and seamless:
- If you're upgrading from an old tablet, turn it off before turning on and activating your new tablet.
- Fully charge your new tablet before starting the activation process.
- Follow the activation instructions that came with your new tablet, or visit your tablet's Interactive Simulator for assistance.
3. Protect your privacy and tablet.
Take steps to keep your tablet safe and secure.
- Prevent unauthorized use of your tablet by setting up lock screen security. You can choose to require a PIN or password to unlock your tablet. Some tablets even offer fingerprint security. For instructions on how to secure your lock screen, visit your tablet's Interactive Simulator.
- Set up a device recovery process at our How to find your phone or tablet page. 10 minutes of preparation could make a huge difference if your tablet is ever lost or stolen.
- Avoid a damaged tablet and cracked screen by adding a case and screen protector. See which cases and protection accessories are available for your tablet.
- Get device protection in case your tablet is lost, stolen, damaged or becomes defective. We recommend Verizon Mobile Protect, our most comprehensive protection service for your device.
4. Connect your email accounts.
Get ready to read and send email from your new tablet. It can sync with multiple web-based email accounts including Gmail®, Outlook® and Yahoo!® Mail. Setup can be as simple as tapping your tablet's email app and entering your login information.
Note: Setup can vary based on which tablet and email client. Email apps often contain settings that let you choose how often new emails are pushed to your tablet and how you'll be notified when a new email arrives.
For instructions on email setup, visit your tablet's Interactive Simulator.
5. Download apps.
What can you do with your new tablet? With so many apps to pick from, the possibilities are endless. Increase your productivity, improve your health, track daily tasks, play games and more.
You can search for, browse, review, buy and download apps by visiting the app store on your tablet:
- Google Play™ Store on Android™ tablets
- Apple® App Store® on iPad
For further instructions on downloading apps, visit your tablet's Interactive Simulators.
Need app ideas? Explore our recommended Verizon apps.
6. Understand data usage.
Your tablet uses data when you do things like browse the web, stream music, play videos and send emails on the go. Different apps and activities will use varying amounts of data.
If you have an unlimited data plan, you don't have to worry about monitoring your data usage and keeping it within a monthly limit.
Otherwise, you can monitor your data usage on the My Usage page, and set usage alerts in My Verizon and on your new tablet with the the My Verizon app.
To help conserve your data usage:
- Connect to Wi-Fi for data heavy activities like streaming music or video.
- Turn on settings that alert you to switch to Wi-Fi if attempting data heavy activities.
7. Pair with a Bluetooth® accessory.
Bluetooth is a wireless networking technology that lets you connect your tablet to other wireless devices, such as headsets, speakers, headphones and fitness bands.
Typically, once a Bluetooth accessory has been paired with your tablet, it can be used with the tablet anytime without needing to pair them again.
For instructions on setting up Bluetooth, visit your tablet's Interactive Simulator.
8. Maximize battery life.
Most tablets are powered by a rechargeable, standard Li-Ion battery. With proper care, and by adjusting a few settings on your tablet, you can easily prolong your battery's life and extend time between charges.
To maximize battery life:
- Keep your battery cool.
- Recharge your battery using the smart charger that came with your tablet.
- Adjust the brightness on your screen to the lowest comfortable level.
- Turn off battery draining features when you aren't using them, like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and live wallpapers.
- Close apps when you're not using them to keep them from running in the background.
Learn more about battery usage >
To troubleshoot battery issues, visit your tablet's Troubleshooting Assistant.
9. Place a video call
Most tablets come with the ability to place a video call, allowing you to see and hear the person you're speaking with.
For more information on compatibility, and how to use the video call functionality visit your tablet's Interactive Simulator.
10. Explore additional support resources and tools.
Need more help with your new tablet? There are additional online support resources and tools.
- Support Home Page
- Interactive Simulators
- Troubleshooting Assistant
- Community Forums
- The My Verizon app for smartphones and tablets with Android or iOS