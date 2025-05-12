Verizon +play streaming shutdown: How to keep saving with entertainment perks
Verizon +play has shut down, but your streaming perks haven’t. Explore Verizon’s new entertainment bundles, streaming deals and perks—all in one place.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 12.05.2025
How To Pick An International Plan For Your Phone
Getting ready to travel? Check out this helpful guide to international plans and make sure you’re prepared for your next overseas adventure.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.19.2025
How to add someone to your Verizon plan
Looking to add a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch to your Verizon plan? With many plan options to suit your needs, adding a line is quick and easy.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 10.2.2025
How to suspend and reconnect your Verizon wireless service
With Verizon, it’s easy to temporarily suspend your service and then get it turned back on. Learn more about how to suspend or reconnect your Verizon service.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 8.26.2025
How to Avoid Roaming Charges
Learn how to avoid roaming charges so you stay within your phone budget. Learn the roaming charges definition and what you need to think about when it comes to roaming.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 8.7.2025
Cómo mantenerte en contacto en un crucero
Going on a cruise ship leaves you with questions about how to stay in contact while you're at sea. Follow these tips to help call, text, and more on a cruise.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 7.22.2025
Flexible family phone plans that help you save
What phone plans for families make the most sense when you need to share data and minutes? Learn how to meet everyone's needs with the right family phone plan for you.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 7.8.2025
MiFi. Hotspot. What’s the real difference?
What is Mi-Fi? Learn more about Verizon Mi-Fi and how you it compares to a mobile hotspot.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 7.26.2023
Verizon’s new 5G Unlimited plans are committed to the best for you
Customize your phone plan to your needs with Verizon’s new 5G Unlimited plans, and check out the new perk packages.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.18.2023
How to pick the best phone plan for one person
Shopping for your own phone plan? No problem. Explore Verizon’s Unlimited plans and prepaid plan options and pay only for what you need.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.18.2023
Build the best mobile plan for your whole family
With myPlan, everyone in the family can choose their own phone plan, from picking perks to choosing an unlimited plan.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.18.2023
How to get Wi-Fi wherever you go
Wi-Fi is often preferable for mobile internet access over cellular data. How can you get Wi-Fi access on the go? This guide will provide information on the various ways and tools you can use to access the internet, no matter where your travels take you.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
What’s the Difference Between Wi‑Fi Data and Cellular Data?
Wi-Fi and cellular data coverage work together to help you get the most out of your cell phone plan. But what are the differences between them?Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Call Forwarding: Everything You Need to Know
You don't need to be chained to a desk to get all your phone calls. Here's how to use call forwarding: turn it on, turn it off, set conditions and understand your billing.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.3.2023
Dispositivos con hotspot móvil y planes para que te mantengas conectado vayas donde vayas
Los dispositivos con hotspot móvil y los planes para dispositivo conectado pueden ayudarte a estar conectado vayas donde vayas. Descubre más en Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.2.2023
Agregar un Apple Watch a tu plan ilimitado de Verizon
Looking to use your Apple Watch, but want to leave your phone at home? Learn more about Apple Watch data plans and connected devices at Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 9.2.2022
Cómo agregar una tablet a tu plan de Verizon
Thinking about adding a tablet to your Verizon plan? Here's how to activate your tablet and choose the right data plan.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.18.2021
Checking credit on Verizon: A 4-step overview
A brief overview of the simple process of checking your credit requirements on Verizon. See if you are eligible for our Device Payment Program.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.5.2021
Personaliza tu plan ilimitado
Además, obtén un descuento en tu plan de internet residencial cuando lo combines con tu plan de móvil de Verizon.
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.Descubre más
Programa de lealtad de Verizon
Descubre los beneficios de ser cliente de Verizon con Verizon Dollars y Verizon Shine.Descubre más
Combina y ahorra.
Ahorra en internet residencial, teléfono, beneficios y más. Mantenlo todo junto con Verizon.Comienza
Beneficios del plan Verizon
Obtén más de tu plan Unlimited de Verizon y ahorra en beneficios que incluyen
entretenimiento, protección y productividad, seguridad, beneficios móviles, banca y tarjetas.
Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambio sin previo aviso.Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con este.