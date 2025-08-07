Flexible family phone plans that help you save
You may not agree on what to watch for movie night, but you and your family can all agree that family mobile phone plans should be simple, customizable and affordable. From finding the right plan to getting additional perks, here's what you need to know about our family-friendly Unlimited data plans available with myPlan—and how you can get more for less when you switch to Verizon.
Is it time to explore family phone plans?
Families grow, which means your family's mobile phone plan should be able to grow and change, too. If you're at the stage of switching from a single-line plan to a family plan, Verizon provides you with options of the latest 5G phones and discounts on popular streaming platforms.
Even better, with our 3-year price lock guarantee, both new and existing customers can lock in their myPlan price for up to three years.1 Already have a single line plan with Verizon? Sign in to your account online or use the My Verizon app to browse plans before picking the one that's best for your family.
If your current mobile provider doesn't provide the right value and benefits for you and your family, switching to Verizon might be the best option. Plus, it takes as little as 30 minutes and you can keep your same phone number in most cases. Simply choose from our most popular plans, with pre-selected service and perks to satisfy just about anyone in your household, or build your own plan with features that are just right for you.
Customizable phone plans satisfy the whole family.
Does your family like to travel, stream movies and games, or upgrade to the latest phone releases? No matter what you’re into, Verizon’s mobile phone plans have you covered with unlimited talk, text and data on the nation’s largest 5G and 4G LTE networks with myPlan. Compare Verizon’s Unlimited options to find out which one best suits you and your loved ones.
Unlimited Ultimate
- 5G Ultra Wideband con Enhanced Video Calling y streaming de video
- Unlimited mobile hotspot data2
- Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling abroad3
- Llamadas internacionales desde EE. UU. con Global Choice
- Unlimited Phone Upgrade
- Hasta 50% de descuento en 2 planes de datos para un reloj, una tablet y más
Unlimited Plus
- 5G Ultra Wideband
- 30 GB premium mobile hotspot data4
- Actualización de teléfono con el plan Plus
- Hasta 50% de descuento en 1 plan de datos para un reloj, una tablet y más
Unlimited Welcome
- 5G
- Actualización de teléfono con el plan Welcome
Verizon offers prepaid family phone plans, too.
With a Verizon Prepaid family account, each line (up to 10) will have its own account and data allowance, so there's no need to share lines or fight over usage. The main account owner pays for all accounts at the same time with only one renewal date to remember. Account owners can manage lines by logging on to My Verizon. If you have a Verizon Prepaid family account: Designate an account owner line and choose to merge the other lines with the main account through the My Verizon app or online.
Managing lines on Verizon family phone plans is easy.
No matter which Unlimited data family plan you have through Verizon’s myPlan, you can add or remove lines for family members with just a few clicks:
- If you need a device: Sign in to your account to purchase a device and add a line to your existing account.
- If you have an eligible device: Log in to your account to add a line.
- If you want to transfer a line to an account managed by someone else: Log in to your account to transfer service to a separate billing account.
When adding new devices to your family phone plan, keeping them protected should be top of mind. Especially with younger kids and teens on the plan. Cracked screens? Dropped in the pool? No problem. Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device has you covered with unlimited claims on up to three registered lines for eligible devices in your home.
Perks and add-ons for Verizon family phone plans.
Verizon also offers exclusive discounts to help you save in other parts of your life, too. For example, Verizon phone plans offer discounts on top streaming services that you may already be subscribed to, making it perfect for families who want to save money and manage all their subscriptions in one convenient place. Want to save even more? If you're eligible, bundle your home internet with your phone plan and get the power of Verizon's network right in your home at a discounted monthly rate.
You can also take advantage of exclusive add-ons like Verizon Family so you can help your kids build healthy digital habits. And if your child isn’t quite ready for the responsibilities of a phone, you can consider the Verizon Gizmo Watch—which lets them communicate with family and friends, and parental controls and GPS monitoring you can set up in the Gizmo Hub app.
Give your family more of what they want without paying for more than you have to. Learn more about the family phone plans available through Verizon's myPlan.
Preguntas frecuentes
¿Puedo mantener mi plan actual de Verizon Wireless?
Yes, users with an existing plan can keep it. However, if you’re on an existing Mix & Match or Unlimited Welcome plan, you can choose to switch one or all of your lines to myPlan at any time. All other plans must switch all their lines if moving to myPlan.
Can I mix and match among Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome?
If you’re activating more than one line, you can choose Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus for some lines and Unlimited Welcome for others. Simply choose the plan you’d like for each specific line, for up to 12 lines, when you sign up for myPlan. Learn more about mixing and matching.
¿Se agregarán nuevos beneficios adicionales?
Yes—keep checking back for new, updated perks. Since you aren’t locked in with myPlan to any specific contract, you can add new perks or change them at any time. It’s just one of the many benefits of our new Unlimited plans!
How do I bring my number to Verizon from another carrier?
When you start a new line with Verizon, you’ll have the option of transferring your current mobile or landline number from another carrier.
Can I get a phone plan without a contract?
Yes. With a Verizon prepaid account, you can pay ahead for your service and get a phone plan without an annual contract.
How does a prepaid account work?
With Verizon Prepaid, you pay ahead for the service you want each month. There’s no credit check, no deposit, no annual contract.
1 3-year Price Guarantee on myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text, and data; excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee is void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change.
2 Unlimited Ultimate: Unlimited mobile hotspot data: After 200 GB of Premium Data, Unlimited thereafter at 6 Mbps. Unlimited Plus: 30 GB mobile hotspot: After 30 GB on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited thereafter at 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G/4G LTE.
3 Unlimited talk, text and 15 GB high-speed data per month, then unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps, when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations.
4 Get high-speed 5G / 4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more. After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.
You may also like:
- How to add someone to your Verizon plan
- Best subscription bundle ideas
- How to suspend and reconnect your Verizon service
- Verizon credit check requirements
- Cómo usar Llamadas Wi-Fi y hotspots móviles
- Tips for moving
- Agregar un Apple Watch a tu plan ilimitado de Verizon
- Call forwarding: everything you need to know
- Cómo controlar los datos y beneficios con myPlan
- Device trade-in FAQ
- Preguntas frecuentes sobre teléfonos móviles usados certificados
- Switch to Verizon FAQ
- More about Verizon Unlimited plans
Verificado por el equipo editorial de Verizon. Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambios sin previo aviso. Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con estos.
Además, obtén un descuento en tu plan de internet residencial cuando lo combines con tu plan de móvil de Verizon.
Planes para teléfonos móviles
Explora lo último en teléfonos móviles y planes de datos.
Descubre más
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.
Descubre más
Ofertas de teléfonos
Conoce las últimas ofertas en smartphones, teléfonos plegables, accesorios y más.
Descubre más
Obtén más de tu plan Unlimited de Verizon y ahorra en servicios y beneficios que incluyen entretenimiento, protección y productividad, seguridad, beneficios móviles, banca y tarjetas.
Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambio sin previo aviso.Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con este.