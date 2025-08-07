You may not agree on what to watch for movie night, but you and your family can all agree that family mobile phone plans should be simple, customizable and affordable. From finding the right plan to getting additional perks, here's what you need to know about our family-friendly Unlimited data plans available with myPlan—and how you can get more for less when you switch to Verizon.

Is it time to explore family phone plans? Families grow, which means your family's mobile phone plan should be able to grow and change, too. If you're at the stage of switching from a single-line plan to a family plan, Verizon provides you with options of the latest 5G phones and discounts on popular streaming platforms. Even better, with our 3-year price lock guarantee, both new and existing customers can lock in their myPlan price for up to three years.1 Already have a single line plan with Verizon? Sign in to your account online or use the My Verizon app to browse plans before picking the one that's best for your family. If your current mobile provider doesn't provide the right value and benefits for you and your family, switching to Verizon might be the best option. Plus, it takes as little as 30 minutes and you can keep your same phone number in most cases. Simply choose from our most popular plans, with pre-selected service and perks to satisfy just about anyone in your household, or build your own plan with features that are just right for you.

Customizable phone plans satisfy the whole family. Does your family like to travel, stream movies and games, or upgrade to the latest phone releases? No matter what you’re into, Verizon’s mobile phone plans have you covered with unlimited talk, text and data on the nation’s largest 5G and 4G LTE networks with myPlan. Compare Verizon’s Unlimited options to find out which one best suits you and your loved ones. Unlimited Ultimate 5G Ultra Wideband con Enhanced Video Calling y streaming de video

Unlimited mobile hotspot data 2

Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling abroad 3

Llamadas internacionales desde EE. UU. con Global Choice

Unlimited Phone Upgrade

Hasta 50% de descuento en 2 planes de datos para un reloj, una tablet y más Unlimited Plus 5G Ultra Wideband

30 GB premium mobile hotspot data 4

Actualización de teléfono con el plan Plus

Hasta 50% de descuento en 1 plan de datos para un reloj, una tablet y más Unlimited Welcome 5G

Actualización de teléfono con el plan Welcome

Verizon offers prepaid family phone plans, too. With a Verizon Prepaid family account, each line (up to 10) will have its own account and data allowance, so there's no need to share lines or fight over usage. The main account owner pays for all accounts at the same time with only one renewal date to remember. Account owners can manage lines by logging on to My Verizon. If you have a Verizon Prepaid family account: Designate an account owner line and choose to merge the other lines with the main account through the My Verizon app or online.

Managing lines on Verizon family phone plans is easy. No matter which Unlimited data family plan you have through Verizon’s myPlan, you can add or remove lines for family members with just a few clicks: If you need a device: Sign in to your account to purchase a device and add a line to your existing account.

If you have an eligible device: Log in to your account to add a line.

If you want to transfer a line to an account managed by someone else: Log in to your account to transfer service to a separate billing account. When adding new devices to your family phone plan, keeping them protected should be top of mind. Especially with younger kids and teens on the plan. Cracked screens? Dropped in the pool? No problem. Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device has you covered with unlimited claims on up to three registered lines for eligible devices in your home.