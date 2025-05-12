Long-time Verizon customers know that Verizon +play made it easy to use many of our exclusive entertainment perks and manage multiple subscriptions. But with the recent Verizon +play streaming shutdown, you might be wondering what’s next. The good news is that Verizon is still your go-to place for entertainment and streaming options and discounts. Our entertainment perks include options like Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) and YouTube Premium, and they can help you save money and simplify your life by allowing you to manage all of your subscriptions on one bill. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 83% of American adults use streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, for entertainment. And many have multiple subscriptions, averaging 4.5 subscriptions per user. The most connected users manage 15 or more subscriptions—and that’s before counting music, gaming and retail subscriptions. These services come at a cost: A subscriber in the US pays an average of $924 per year in streaming service subscription fees. With new streaming options coming along every year, that cost is likely to rise. Verizon’s wide range of entertainment and streaming perks, available to all Verizon customers, can help you save big on your favorite streaming services. We offer bundled subscriptions on the most popular video and music streaming platforms and discounts on gaming services, news sites, and in-home connectivity and productivity plans. Still have questions about how the Verizon +play streaming shutdown will affect your subscriptions? We’ve got answers and a few new options.

What does the Verizon +play streaming shutdown mean for me? Verizon +play offered a way for customers to centralize their streaming subscription services. It helped them manage and get to their favorite entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music and lifestyle subscriptions, all in one place. Existing Verizon +play subscribers can still use the platform to manage their subscriptions, but +play is no longer taking new subscriptions. Moving forward, Verizon customers will find our exclusive entertainment and streaming perks through myPlan and myHome.

Will the Verizon +play streaming shutdown affect my existing subscriptions? Even though Verizon +play isn’t accepting new subscriptions, our existing +play users can continue to enjoy access to their active entertainment and lifestyle subscriptions.

Can I still get Verizon’s other streaming and entertainment perks? The Verizon +play streaming shutdown isn’t the end of Verizon’s streaming service and entertainment discounts and bundles. Our Verizon-only perks help new and existing customers save on their favorite streaming services and subscriptions. Find out how you can bundle your favorite sports, gaming and entertainment services to save even more. We even offer perks that can help you be more productive in the office, at home and on the road.

What else do I need to know about the Verizon +play streaming shutdown and my Verizon perks? Although we’ve discontinued Verizon +play, we’re still offering a wide selection of Verizon-exclusive perks to myPlan and myHome customers, including streaming bundles, entertainment discounts and more. With myPlan, we’ve combined choice and convenience into one simple menu, giving you ultimate control over what’s included in your plan: Pick your unlimited plan, including number of lines and data plans for connected accessories, so that you only pay for what you need.

Add your favorite perks, from Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) and Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (With Ads) to premium hotspots and unlimited cloud storage. We’re always working on exciting ways for customers to save, so check back often to learn what’s new. And with myHome, our home internet customers can manage their network, streaming, connected home and live TV services. Choose what you want and change when you need to, all in one place with Verizon.